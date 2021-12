Transgender Week of Visibility culminated in the Trans Day of Remembrance on November 20, nationally, and on Pacific’s campus a day to honor and mourn transgender individuals whose lives were ended because of their identities. Pacific’s Center for Gender Equity (CGE) commemorated the day by conducting a brunch and vigil on campus for the trans lives lost this year in the United States. This year, 46 trans individuals were murdered, breaking 2020’s record of 44 murders. This doesn’t include the trans people who took their own lives this year, who are also mourned on the Trans Day of Remembrance. Globally, 375 trans individuals are known to have been murdered.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO