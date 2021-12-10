ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Category - santa

By DaytonCVB
daytoncvb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanting to capture the perfect classic photo of your...

www.daytoncvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
CNN

The dirty little secret the Mark Meadows texts reveal

(CNN) — They knew. They all knew. The release of texts on Monday night sent to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6 amount to a smoking gun when it comes to whether those in and around the President were aware of the rising insurrection of that day and the role then-President Donald Trump himself needed to play.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
The Hill

Democrats to increase debt ceiling by $2.5T

Democrats will vote as soon as Tuesday to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, which they expect will lift the nation’s borrowing cap until 2023. Senate Democrats unveiled a resolution to raise the debt ceiling on Tuesday, shortly before they are scheduled to take a procedural vote on the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Here To Help#Saint Nick#Jolly#Ops
NBC News

How 'Goldilocks conditions' spawned rare December tornado outbreak

"The heat and humidity across the South was pretty uncharacteristic for this time of year," said Victor Gensini, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University. "I remember waking up, looking at the weather maps and saying, 'Geez, this looks a lot more like late April than mid-December.'"
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Wallace departure from Fox seen as loss for the network

Chris Wallace ’s surprise departure Sunday from Fox News has shaken up the Washington media landscape and prompted new questions about the direction of the network’s news programming as one of its most trusted journalists leaves for its fiercest competitor. Wallace has been a staple of the Beltway...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy