Iowa City, IA

OutLaws Finals Study Brunch!

 2 days ago

Come join the OutLaws for a finals study session, free brunch food included!....

CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block NY health worker vaccine mandate

A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

No troops will be charged in Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians

No U.S. troops will be held accountable for the August Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, the Pentagon confirmed on Monday. The heads of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command provided recommendations to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on conducting strikes, and none of the recommendations included accountability actions for anyone involved in the deadly August 29 strike.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Fatal Amazon warehouse collapse spotlights safety concerns

The fatal collapse of an Amazon facility in Illinois after a tornado swept the heartland on Friday is putting a spotlight on concerns that critics have raised about worker safety at the e-commerce giant’s warehouses. Workers have painted a grim and hectic picture of the Edwardsville, Ill. facility on...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES

