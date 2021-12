HSBC Holdings plc ('HSBC' or together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') notes the publication today of the Bank of England's 2021 Solvency Stress Test ('SST') results. The scenario used for the 2021 SST is not a forecast. It is a severe path for the economy in 2021-25 on top of the economic shock associated with the Covid-19 pandemic that occurred in 2020 and represents an intensification of the macroeconomic shocks seen in 2020.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO