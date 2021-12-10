Bucs UK Podcast: Clipping the Falcons’ Wings

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
Regular season losses don’t get much more crushing than the one just experienced by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo lost to Tampa Bay, 33-27, on Sunday evening. The Bills trailed by as many as 21 points earlier in the game, but staged a ferocious comeback late. Allen...
It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it. You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though. On Sunday,...
A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-11 on the season after being shutout 20-0 by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. They had a play at the end of the game that reflected their season. Receivers Laviska Shenault and Laquon Treadwell landed on top of each other while crossing. Shenault slipped and...
The Buffalo Bills lost a heartbreaker to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, falling to Tom Brady and Co. in overtime. Josh Allen played his heart out on Sunday, passing for more than 300 yards, rushing for more than 100 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Unfortunately, Allen was reportedly banged...
In case you were wondering, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady does listen to the criticism that’s thrown at him. The GOAT proved just that on Monday as he fired back at Peyton Manning and Tony Romo for their rather unsavory comments towards him. Brady took to Twitter to...
Derrick Henry was on his way to the MVP conversation before a foot injury derailed his season. Many believed it was the end of his season, writing off the former Alabama star for the remainder of 2021. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the rest of the league should be...
Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
Regular season wins don’t get much more exciting than the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had on Sunday evening. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday night. Tom Brady threw a 50-plus yard game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime, securing the big win over Buffalo for his team.
The Tennessee Titans have been without star running back Derrick Henry for more than a month. Henry, arguably the frontrunner for NFL MVP through the season’s first two months, has been out with an injury. The Titans have held strong without him, though, at 8-4 on the season, good...
After back-to-back losses against the Saints and Washington, Brady and Co. scripted a brilliant comeback. They are on a three-game winning streak. However, their last win wasn’t an easy one to come by. After putting up a terrific performance in the first half, the Buccaneers allowed the Bills to make a comeback in the second half.
