NFL

Bucs UK Podcast: Clipping the Falcons’ Wings

By Bucs Report Staff
bucsreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of the Bucs UK Podcast the gang reviews the Buccaneers...

bucsreport.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen’s Reaction To Loss Is Going Viral

Regular season losses don’t get much more crushing than the one just experienced by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo lost to Tampa Bay, 33-27, on Sunday evening. The Bills trailed by as many as 21 points earlier in the game, but staged a ferocious comeback late. Allen...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Surprising Panthers News

It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it. You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though. On Sunday,...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Clipping#American Football#Bucs Uk Podcast#The Bucs Uk Podcast#The Atlanta Falcons#The Buffalo Bills#Bucs Uk Website
The Spun

Bills Get Concerning Postgame News On Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills lost a heartbreaker to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, falling to Tom Brady and Co. in overtime. Josh Allen played his heart out on Sunday, passing for more than 300 yards, rushing for more than 100 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Unfortunately, Allen was reportedly banged...
NFL
On3.com

NFL insider reveals good news about Titans star Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry was on his way to the MVP conversation before a foot injury derailed his season. Many believed it was the end of his season, writing off the former Alabama star for the remainder of 2021. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the rest of the league should be...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Win

Regular season wins don’t get much more exciting than the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had on Sunday evening. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday night. Tom Brady threw a 50-plus yard game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime, securing the big win over Buffalo for his team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derrick Henry News

The Tennessee Titans have been without star running back Derrick Henry for more than a month. Henry, arguably the frontrunner for NFL MVP through the season’s first two months, has been out with an injury. The Titans have held strong without him, though, at 8-4 on the season, good...
NFL
firstsportz.com

“It was Tom Brady’s fault”: Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A Smith reckon the Buccaneers aren’t getting back to Super Bowl playing like this

After back-to-back losses against the Saints and Washington, Brady and Co. scripted a brilliant comeback. They are on a three-game winning streak. However, their last win wasn’t an easy one to come by. After putting up a terrific performance in the first half, the Buccaneers allowed the Bills to make a comeback in the second half.
NFL

Comments / 0

