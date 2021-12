When you start building your smart home, one of the central parts should be picking up an excellent smart speaker. But for a home to truly be smart, it should handle specific tasks on its own — OK, maybe with a bit of help. That's where the smart speaker comes into play, especially if it's one of Amazon's fantastic Alexa speakers. Because it has added a helpful automation feature to the latest 4th-Gen Echo and Echo Dot that uses ultrasonic sounds to detect if there is anyone in the room. This means it can turn the lights on when someone enters the room and off when they leave. Of course, you have control over this feature. So, follow along to learn how to enable Motion Detection on your Amazon Echo device.

