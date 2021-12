Katie Gravens came out of retirement in August 2020 to begin working at Oberlin as the Campus Health Coordinator to navigate the College’s COVID-19 response. In her role, she coordinated the College’s vaccination effort, contact tracing, and its COVID-19 health communications all while consulting with the Lorain County Public Health Department regarding changes to quarantine and isolation practices. Prior to this position, Gravens worked in higher education as a program director and nursing faculty member for Lakeland Community College. She also served as a nurse practitioner with the Lorain County Public Health Department. On Dec. 22, Gravens will return to retirement, after a successful tenure at Oberlin.

