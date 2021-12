On the heels of their first win since Nov. 16th, the Flyers took on the Arizona Coyotes. Scoring five in this one, Philadelphia came away with the 5-3 victory. BACK TO BACK: For the first time since October 27th and 28th, the Flyers have won back to back hockey games. And they scored four+ goals in each win. After what turned into a close 4-3 victory over the Knights, Philadelphia came out the next night with a 5-3 win over Arizona. It wasn’t a perfect outing by any means, but they did what they needed to do against a team like the Coyotes. They pounced on their mistakes when need be and stood their ground for most of the evening.

