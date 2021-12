After a devastating hit along the boards Sunday, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald was alert with feelings in all extremities and did not need hospitalization. MacDonald was taken off the ice on a stretcher early in the second period after taking a hard check from Florida forward Ryan Lomberg in the Avalanche zone at 2:15 of the period. McDonald went down on his back and wasn't moving when he was attended to by the Colorado medical staff.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO