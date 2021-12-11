ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Carousel project: Renewed focus in January

heraldstaronline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEIRTON — The restoration of the Hollywood Junior Merry-Go-Round carousel that delighted children on shoe-shopping outings to Marlinn’s Shoe Store in Weirton decades ago has “stalled” a bit, but the enthusiasm for it hasn’t been put out to “pasture.”. The piece of nostalgia...

www.heraldstaronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Virginia Daily

Woodstock students focus on town for 3D project

WOODSTOCK — Students in Robin Orndorff’s Gifted and Talented Education classes showed off 3D projects on Tuesday that they spent the last few weeks researching and engineering. To make the tiny models of buildings around town, the third-, fourth- and fifth-graders at W.W. Robinson Elementary used the Tinkercad web app...
WOODSTOCK, VA
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
The Daily American

Seeking a Hallmark Christmas experience? These 16 destinations aren't far from Somerset.

If the small-town charm and warm, fuzzy feeling of a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie puts you in the holiday spirit, there are many places around southwest and south-central Pennsylvania to recreate those movie-set experiences this season. For example, the hotel-booking website Reservations.com’s "Runaway Suitcase" blog ranks Ligonier in Westmoreland County as fourth place on its “Top 25...
SOMERSET, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
Entertainment
butterwithasideofbread.com

ELF BAIT CHRISTMAS SNACK MIX

Elf Bait Christmas Snack Mix made with 3 cereals coated in white chocolate & tossed with M&M’s and sprinkles! Simple, fun sweet snack mix perfect for parties & holiday gifts!. You’re going to love making this elf bait recipe just as much as you do eating it. It’s such...
RECIPES
New York Only

This Shopping Mall In New York Is So Huge It Has Its Own ZIP Code

Bigger doesn’t always mean better, but when it comes to shopping malls, it’s helpful to have some size. Larger square footage means a bigger variety of stores, and of course, extra amenities. One shopping mall in New York stands out above the rest with regards to size. The massive Destiny USA in Syracuse is the […] The post This Shopping Mall In New York Is So Huge It Has Its Own ZIP Code appeared first on Only In Your State.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Breeze

10 Christmas lighting tips to know before putting up decorations

It’s the holiday season, so, for many, that means it’s time to get out the Christmas lights and start making spirits bright around the house. We decided to get some tips on Christmas lighting and safety from John DeCosmo, the president of the Ulta-Lit Tree Company, which makes devices to repair your broken lights. Holiday decoration is part of DeCosmo’s heritage: His father even made artificial Christmas trees for a living.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tex Ritter
Person
Anna Sewell
Esquire

Rare Omega Speedmaster for Sale. One Radical Owner

If there’s one thing guaranteed to rack up the headlines before a watch auction, it’s the inclusion of a Lot that belonged to an A-list celebrity. John F Kennedy’s Omega Ultra Thin, the watch he wore when he was inaugurated, was sold for $350,000 by Guernsey’s New York in December 2005 – the buyer was the Omega Museum in Biel, Switzerland. Eric Clapton’s Patek Philippe ref 2499/100 in platinum – one of only 25 known to exist, half of them in the hands of Patek themselves – went to a private collector for $3.6m at an auction in Geneva in 2012. Most famously, Paul Newman’s own “Paul Newman" dial Rolex Cosmograph Daytona become the most expensive watch ever sold, when the hammer came down at $17.75m at Phillips in New York in December 2017.
SHOPPING
Times Gazette

Christmas traditions

Many Americans have Christmas traditions including the annual decorating their Christmas tree and sending holiday greeting cards. Germany is credited for the Christmas tree tradition. The tradition started with what Germans called a paradise tree. These were branches or wooden frames decorated with apples. These types of trees were used in German mystery or miracle plays. The plays were acted out during Advent and Christmas eve services.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carousel#Photography#Long Life#Smithsonian
rangerreview.com

Why are Christmas colors red and green?

Many people may not get in the holiday spirit without decorations and all the trimmings. Chances are strong that if you have containers full of items just waiting to see the light of day again this holiday season, those items are red or green or some combination thereof. Red and...
SOCIETY
SPY

The Best Outdoor Christmas Lights for Bringing Holiday Cheer to Your Yard

When it comes to recognizable differences signaling the onset of the festive season, there’s surely no better indicator than the appearance of outdoor Christmas lights. Think about it. Few occasions bring on the festive feeling better than returning home in the dark to a street filled with the best outdoor Christmas lights, whether that’s eave-mounted, multicolored lights, a twinkling reindeer or even a lit-up Santa making his way to the chimney. There’s a lot of scope when choosing the best outdoor Christmas lights for your home. While some people believe the more, the merrier, others prefer a more tailored feel with...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Longevity
Outsider.com

Fonzie’s ‘Happy Days’ Bike Sells in Auction to ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings for Staggering Price

Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy