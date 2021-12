Mike Elko was arguably the most important hire Jimbo Fisher made as Texas A&M’s coach. His replacement may be even bigger. After four years as A&M’s defensive coordinator, Elko, 44, exited Friday to become the coach at Duke. After turning down several opportunities the past few years, Elko found his niche, replacing David Cutcliffe. It’s a hard job. Cutcliffe was a respected veteran coach and a great fit and still went 1-17 in the ACC the last two seasons. Maybe Elko can do at Duke what David Clawson has done at Wake Forest. We’ll see.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO