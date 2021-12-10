Why the world’s largest museum is embracing NFT technology

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are on the rise, bringing to light the latest innovation in the digital collectible market. Along with this new asset class comes several artists, including Mike Winkelmann, a man better known as Beeple. Before NFTs were created, Mike was far from a well-known artist. Now, after selling a work of his art for $69 million, he has become one of the most valuable living artists today. The thing is, Mike is just one of these artists who has taken advantage of this new chapter in art history, and he’s far from the last.

MUSEUMS ・ 12 DAYS AGO