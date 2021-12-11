ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Through Our Eyes: Crooked Tree Painters' Studio Exhibition

northernexpress.com
 2 days ago

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. The Crooked...

www.northernexpress.com

Related
Sonoma Index Tribune

‘Look Club’ eyes ‘Double Trouble’ exhibit

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art’s next “Look Club” event is Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Look Club event nights are similar to “book club” gatherings, only featuring a closeup look at works of art featured at the museum. “It’s everything that’s great about a book club — the whirl...
VISUAL ART
ohio.edu

Local sculptor finds challenge, meaning through collaborative exhibition

Eleanor Wedel has a simple explanation for why she decided to name her sculpture “Unicookie.”. “It looks like a cookie, but it’s a unicorn,” Eleanor Wedel said. “It Might Not Be Here When You Wake Up,” an exhibition that was on view through Nov. 29 in Baker University Center’s Trisolini Gallery, featured local artist Matt Wedel and his children, Eleanor and Abner Wedel’s art. All proceeds from the exhibition will go to the Albany (Ohio) Neighbors Park Fund to construct a new park.
ATHENS, OH
tribuneledgernews.com

Reeves House small town exhibit open through Jan. 2

An exhibit showcasing artwork from over 60 local artists is available to view in downtown Woodstock through Jan. 2. “Small Town: Small Works,” an exhibit at The Reeves House Visual Arts Center in downtown Woodstock, showcases artwork from Woodstock residents and artists in surrounding areas. The artwork in the exhibit is 12 inches or smaller, focusing on the theme of small town life. The exhibit opened Nov. 4, and will be open through Jan. 2.
WOODSTOCK, GA
Duluth News Tribune

Duluth painter mixes western, whimsical in above-the-garage studio

Chandeliers hang from light fixtures and animal horns adorn the walls in Lori Franklin’s studio. This mix of glam and western is abundant in the Duluth artist’s space as well as her paintings of bighorn sheep, horses, buffalo and birds in lively blues, lime greens and poppy purples. “Candy-colored pink...
DULUTH, MN
northernexpress.com

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Small Works Holiday Exhibition

Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs through Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
ENTERTAINMENT
Standard-Examiner

OCA exhibit explores body-landscape connection through feminine eyes

“LAND BODY” is a new winter exhibit at Ogden Contemporary Arts that explores the connections between the human body and its landscapes from the perspectives of 11 female-identifying artists, opening on Dec. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at OCA Center in Ogden. It is the debut curatorial project at OCA for...
OGDEN, UT
funcheap.com

RD Makes: Studio Artist Exhibit

Join us this December for RD Makes: Studio Artist Exhibition & Winter Pop-Up Shop. This annual exhibition features Root Division Studio Artists in a dynamic survey exhibition highlighting the variety of work being created in the Studio Artist program at Root Division. RD Makes serves as an opportunity for our...
VISUAL ART
phillyfunguide.com

Exhibit of Artwork by Vincent M. Romendio at pixelMIGHT Studio Open House

During an open house to be held at pixelMIGHT marketing and photography studio, a selection of drawings, paintings and sculptures by abstract artist Vincent M. Romendio will be on exhibit and available to purchase. In addition to viewing the artwork, the public is invited to attend and enjoy conversation and refreshments.
SOUDERTON, PA
mymodernmet.com

Italian Artist Creates Incredible Works of Art From Spilled Coffee

Italians are known for their love of coffee, but while most enjoy espresso for its taste, artist Giulia Bernardelli appreciates it for its creative potential. She turns spilled coffee into works of art that look like detailed watercolor paintings. Many of us start our day with a cup of joe,...
VISUAL ART
Petoskey News Review

Crooked Tree Arts Center opens, hosts holiday bazaar

PETOSKEY — The Crooked Tree Arts Center in Petoskey recently opened its holiday bazaar featuring one-of-a-kind holiday and Christmas gifts all made from regional artists. The bazaar opened on Friday, Dec. 10 but will remain open for two weeks leading up to Christmas until Thursday, Dec. 23. Shoppers will have the opportunity to walk through the arts center and find gifts for their loved ones or hard-to-shop for friends.
PETOSKEY, MI
Ashe County's Newspaper

Tree Fest Exhibit and Saturday with Santa at the Ashe Arts Center

The Ashe County Arts Council celebrates the season with the annual holiday exhibit, Tree Fest and Saturday with Santa event on Dec. 4 in the gallery of the Ashe Arts Center with seven beautifully decorated trees, miniature paintings, holiday gift ideas, and handmade ornaments. The friends and neighbors of the Arts Council are invited to stop by and enjoy refreshments, greet the staff and savor the sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
srqmagazine.com

Embracing Our Differences Announces 2022 Outdoor Art Exhibit and Top Winners

Since 2004, Embracing Our Differences has used the power of art and prose to promote diversity. One way it achieves this is through its annual, juried international outdoor art exhibition comprising 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quotation. This year’s response to the call for artwork and inspirational quotations broke last year’s record, with 17,413 entries pouring in from 123 countries and 47 states. Students from 423 schools around the world submitted artwork or quotations to the juried exhibit. The winning quotations and art will be showcased in the 19th annual exhibit, January 15 through April 10, in Sarasota’s Bayfront Park. Awards are given for “Best-in-Show Adult,” “Best-in-Show Student,” and “People’s Choice” categories, with the last chosen by visitors to the exhibit. Adult art winners each receive $1,000; students receive $1,000, which they split with their school’s art program. The person who pens the winning quotation is awarded $1,000.
SARASOTA, FL
commonwealthtimes.org

Undergraduate juried exhibition tackles social issues through variety of mediums

Art pieces ranging from colorful oil paintings and framed photographs to mannequins and audio installations filled the gallery spaces of The Anderson as part of the 2021 Undergraduate Juried Exhibition. The submission-based exhibition, which takes place from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9, features 37 VCUarts students of all class standings,...
VISUAL ART
Shropshire Star

Kate shows eye for detail on visit to V&A Faberge exhibition

The Duchess of Cambridge admired the intricacies of the work of Russian Goldsmith Carl Faberge in the display, which features items lent by the Queen. The Duchess of Cambridge has admired the intricacies of the work of renowned Russian goldsmith Carl Faberge at an exhibition featuring items loaned by the Queen.
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC Chicago

Princess Diana Walk-Through Exhibition Gives Chicagoans a Glimpse Into Life as a Royal

Chicagoans can now get an up close and personal look into the iconic story of Princess Diana as a new exhibit comes to the western suburbs. From giving a modern take on motherhood to being a global fashion icon, "Princess Diana Accredited Access Exhibition," a walk-through documentary experience, shows how Princess Diana made her mark on the world, according to organizers.
BEAUTY & FASHION

