Nancy Jane (Unroe) Clossin, 84, of Frankfort was our mother. She died on December 6, 2021 at Witham Hospital in Lebanon, Ind. She was born on December 21, 1936 to Willis “Shim” and Nettie (Swisher) Unroe. Nancy and her brothers were raised by their working mother. As children, the family didn’t have much money, but she enjoyed walking the Interurban trail to the city pool and swimming all day. Along the way, Nancy would “steal” fruit from backyards for her lunch. She swam so much as a youngster that her blonde hair turned green!

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO