Odd occupant finds abode in stove

Page Valley News highlights adoptable pets from the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality!. Some of you may recognize this little guy as he came through the shelter once before, but he may look a little different. He had been adopted a year ago, but has since been returned. He was having some skin issues and they just wanted what was best for him. He has since been taken to the veterinary clinic and been examined.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO