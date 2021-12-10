ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Cinematographer on ‘Rust’ Set After Prop Gun Misfire: Everything to Know

By Meredith Nardino
US Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe It’s Complicated actor sat down for an in-depth interview with ABC News more than one month after the tragedy, opening up about the aftermath of the shooting....

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 3

Related
Indy100

A body language expert analysed Alec Baldwin in interview - and gave verdict on whether he looked honest

A body language expert analyzed Alec Baldwin’s behavior in his exclusive interview with ABC News, to give her verdict on whether the actor was telling the truth about the fatal shooting on set of Western film Rust.Patti Wood watched the high-profile interview and told The Sun that Baldwin was being truthful when he told ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger.Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he would “never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never.”Wood said: “When he says the trigger wasn’t pulled, it’s explosive, meaning that he’s striking down the...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins’ husband told actor ‘I suppose we’re going to go through this together’

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cinematographer#Misfire#Abc News
OK! Magazine

Gloria Allred Claims Alec Baldwin 'Intentionally' Fired Deadly Shot On 'Rust' Set: He Played 'Russian Roulette With A Loaded Gun'

Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell has hired famed attorney Gloria Allred in a suit against the actor over the deadly shooting last month that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Article continues below advertisement. In court docs obtained by Daily Mail, the suit, filed on Wednesday, November 17, names multiple defendants associated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Alec Baldwin's Brother Daniel Has Strong Words About 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin's brother Daniel Baldwin spoke out about the Rust shooting on Monday, complaining that his brother was being used as a scapegoat in the whole ordeal. Daniel appeared on The Domenick Nati Show on the radio, where he said that Alec was taking the brunt of the criticism due to his political views. He believes his brother's A-list fame makes him an easy target as well.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
CinemaBlend

Sheriff’s Office Reveals How Live Ammunition May Have Made Its Way To The Set Of Rust, Leading To Fatal Accident Involving Alec Baldwin

Ever since the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, the question has been, how did live ammunition find its way into a prop gun in the hands of Alec Baldwin? There have been many questions and few answers regarding just how this tragic accident occurred, but it looks like investigators may be closing in on some answers.
ACCIDENTS
Marin Independent Journal

Alec Baldwin under new pressure: George Clooney says he should have checked gun, conservatives call for arrest

George Clooney said he doesn’t know Alec Baldwin well, doesn’t believe he or anyone else on the set of “Rust” intended “to do anything wrong” and calls the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins “a terrible accident.”. However, Clooney raised new questions about Baldwin’s actions on the set of the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy