December, 2021 - There is great excitement for many when it comes to the holiday season. We think about spending time with family and friends, assembling the decorations, and even cozying up with a blanket and some hot chocolate. However, this is often met with an equal amount of anxiety and worry as we pontificate over all the items that need to be crossed off our to-do lists. Sometimes society can make us feel that if we don’t have the perfect gifts or have the prettiest decorations – Pinterest, anyone? – then we have somehow failed altogether. Here are some practical tips to help you combat stress this holiday season:

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO