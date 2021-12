Shall Consolidated School District No. 8 of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a special tax of seven (7) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031 (an estimated $60,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of giving additional aid and support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District by providing funds for construction, repairs, purchase of equipment and/or supplies and additional improvements?

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO