Visit the T-Mobile store in Montgomery, IL and discover America's largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network.

tmonews.com

T-Mobile has a new TVision HUB device for sale

Back in April, T-Mobile shut down its TVision service after only being operational for 6 months. Despite shutting down the service, the Un-carrier launched a “TVision HUB” device that was actually a Google TV device that came with a light custom skin and features specific to its defunct TVision service. And today, T-Mobile revealed a new TVision HUB device on their website.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung’s December 2021 security rollout has begun for Verizon Note10 phones

Winter may still be another week or two away, but from the chilly air and snow falling on more and more of the US, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's already upon us. That also means that the holidays are arriving and the spirit of giving is spreading all over. For Samsung owners that had a security update on their wish list this month, we've got good news for some of you: Santa arrived early!
CELL PHONES
FOX2now.com

T-Mobile offers free scam shield services

This year, it’s estimated that Americans are on track to receive 52 billion unwanted calls. Unwanted scam and robocalls are the number one complaint made to the Federal Communications Commission, the country’s top independent agency regulating the wireless industry. Many industries still rely on voice calls to communicate with their...
CELL PHONES
tmonews.com

T-Mobile unveils two new offers for 2021 holiday season

T-Mobile will be launching a new buy a line, get a line offer today. In addition to this new offer, T-Mobile has brought back one of its iPhone promotions. Starting today, anyone with more than two voice lines can add a voice line and get another for free. This is suitable for the most popular plans offered by the Un-Carrier, such as Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Simple Choice.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Some T-Mobile users couldn't call their friends and loved ones yesterday

Some T-Mobile subscribers took to social media yesterday to complain that they couldn't make phone calls to friends and loved ones who use Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile. Downdetector disseminated a tweet yesterday noting that based on user reports, the outage began at 1:49 pm ET. A map posted on the Downdetector site indicated that the nation's second-largest carrier was having issues along the East Coast and the Midwest.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung ends the existence of its mobile phone division as a separate entity

As most of its profits now come from the semiconductor division, Samsung has decided to streamline its corporate structure, merge the mobile with the consumer electronics division, and, respectively, reduce the number of co-CEOs from three to two. Instead of 70% in the 2010s, the phone and tablet department now...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

T-Mobile investigating denied Black Friday iPhone 13 trade-ins

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. On the runup to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, carriers and retailers alike announced great trade-in deals, with some like T-Mobile's best Black Friday phone deals offering up to a grand for your current device if you buy one of the brand new iPhone 13 5G models:
CELL PHONES
TravelPulse

Alaska Airlines Picks T-Mobile as Wireless Provider

Saying it hopes to take advantage of nationwide 5G capabilities, Alaska Airlines this morning announced it has chosen T-Mobile as its new wireless provider. The agreement will merge two companies based in the Pacific Northwest. "We are excited to partner with T-Mobile to create a more seamless travel experience using...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

T-Mobile’s 'Ultra Capacity' 5G Now Covers 200M People Nationwide

T-Mobile recently announced it now covers 200 million people with its 'Ultra Capacity' 5G, reaching the milestone weeks ahead of schedule and years ahead of the competition. T-Mobile claims that its 'Ultra Capacity' 5G, the super-fast, fast-as-home-wifi-speed-with-your-phone 5G now covers 80% its customers. This is all on top of T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G, which covers 308 million people across 1.7 million square miles.
CELL PHONES
floridanationalnews.com

T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neville Ray, president of technology of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit. A live webcast of the virtual event will be available on the...
CELL PHONES
Tech Times

Make the Most of Your T-Mobile iPhone With This Easy Money-saving Tip!

Today, T-Mobile is the second-largest telecommunications provider in the United States. The company closed its latest quarter with 1.3 million new regular subscribers, including over 600,000 new phone customers. All in all, T-Mobile provides a service to over 100 million customers worldwide. This bewildering scale is only possible due to the rapid rise of the smartphone market. A little less than 30 years ago one would struggle to imagine any such scenario.
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

OnePlus might announce a OnePlus Pad tablet in early 2022

(Pocket-lint) - After years of selling "flagship-killer" Android smartphones, OnePlus is apparently working on a tablet called the OnePlus Pad. According to a report by 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus plans to launch the OnePlus Pad tablet in India in the first half of 2022. Several models could be in development, with some of them going to China, as well. Sharma noted the OnePlus Pad will not launch alongside the OnePlus 10 series, which is expected to be unveiled at a separate event in Q1 2022.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CELL PHONES
helpnetsecurity.com

How to find hidden spy cameras with a smartphone

Researchers from the National University of Singapore and Yonsei University in South Korea have devised a mobile application that uses smartphones’ time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to find tiny spy cameras hidden in everyday objects. The app is more successful at detecting hidden cams than existing state-of-the-art commercial hidden camera detectors (CC308+,...
CELL PHONES
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS

