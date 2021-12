A mid the collective hardships of recent times, perspective is the messenger of gratitude. I’m lucky to spend much of my time around food—mostly delicious food, and a lot of it—which makes me acutely aware of the privilege of my reality. And since abundance has a way of shining light on the other side of the fence, and I know that many Frolic readers feel the same way, I’ve put together a short list of how you can volunteer in our community food support systems. Whether you’re looking for something hands-on or prefer to pitch in from home, there are many ways to channel your gratitude into helping those less fortunate—both in this season of giving and beyond.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 13 DAYS AGO