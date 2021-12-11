ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Transformation

Daily Mining Gazette
 2 days ago

Can you think of a story in which the hero does not undergo a significant change? Consider Saul’s conversion to Paul, (Acts 1:1-19). What changed Saul from a killer to a teacher was not God’s anger but His love. Jesus said, “You are forgiven. Now go and sin no more.” (John...

Hanford Sentinel

A solution for injustice in the world | Tim Dinkins

Earlier this week my wife read a Psalm that struck a chord with me. As I listened I thought, “Where has this little gem been hiding away?” As I listened I became convinced that Psalm 37 was written as medicine for souls that have become sickened by injustice in the world. The author promises an ultimate end to injustice that depends solely on God, not on man-made solutions of power or politics.
RELIGION
Norman Transcript

Faith column: Let’s talk about love

What do you want to do with the clear summary Jesus gave of what God wants from us?. He said all of God’s will for us could be summarized in two commands: Love God … love others. Jesus went on to say that the way we love God...
RELIGION
Post-Bulletin

See Mary also as strong, bold, determined

Mary is courageous, wise and determined. This time of year, she is often depicted as a passive, gentle woman wearing light blue. She is so much more. Taking time to study Mary and her words grants us a more expansive understanding of her pivotal place in the Christmas story. I...
RELIGION
burlington-record.com

Offerings of Hope

Hunting, fishing, trapping and other outdoor activities abound around the world. Growing up in Wisconsin is no exception. A while back I heard a trapping story, which certainly caught my attention. It made me laugh. And I was awed by the situation. And yes, this story is from Wisconsin. Two...
HOBBIES
Jesus
Marley
Leonard Cohen
Charles Dickens
psychologytoday.com

Finding Flow: The Legacy of Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

When you’re in flow, you’re doing something at very high levels of both challenge and skill. During flow, work is not just a means to an end; the process of work is its own reward. Ask the young people in your life, "Have you ever been involved in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Bill Abbate

Faith in Other People

What comes to mind when you hear the word faith? Most of us in America, at least in the south, usually think it refers to something religious. There are many types of faith in our lives, however. Let's take a broader look at faith and why it is critical to living our lives.
Watauga Democrat

Tips for Teaching Kids Empathy

(StatePoint) One of the most important skills kids can learn is empathy -- the ability to understand how others are feeling. A valuable social skill that’s often the mark of a good leader, empathy aids in communication and helps people build connections with others. Here are some ways you can teach your child empathy:
KIDS
JSTOR Daily

The Quiet eDNA Revolution Transforming Conservation

You’re schlepping through a remote jungle in search of a rare frog species. You check every leaf, each humid hollow and soggy streambed, and return without seeing a trace of it. But back at the lab, with a small water sample, you can say with utter certainty that the frog lives in that part of the forest.
WILDLIFE
#A Christmas Carol
