From Minnesota Fats to Sonny & Cher: 11 iconic images from December 11

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonny and Cher join the teenagers in a curfew protest...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Who tragedy and other iconic photos from December 3

In 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing. Each day we offer a curated collection of some of the best AP images that were captured from that date.
CINCINNATI, OH
Huron Daily Tribune

Producers release images from film shot in Thumb

Producers of an independent film shot in the Upper Thumb last spring have released a series of production stills from the movie. Jake Rotger, a producer of the film titled, "Another Time," said recently the film is being edited as part of the post-production process and the filmmakers hope to debut it at a major film festival in 2022.
HURON COUNTY, MI
NME

Architects live in London: a cinematic airing from iconic surroundings

“I think a couple of people will recoil in horror and then find they actually do like it,” Architects’ Dan Searle told NME back in January. The drummer was referring to the band’s then-upcoming ninth album, ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, a massive, arena-sized rebirth that smashed any preconceived notions of how the Brighton metallers should sound.
WORLD
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
CELEBRITIES
Cher
countryliving.com

Fans Are Flipping Over a New '1883' Photo of Faith Hill

Yellowstone fans are living their best lives this December. Not only are they knee-deep in new episodes of the fourth season but they’re also patiently awaiting the premiere of 1883, the much-anticipated Yellowstone prequel. As a refresher, 1883 tells the story of James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw) and his...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Christmas tree inside sprawling mansion is simply out of this world

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Brings a Pop of Party to Biz-Chic Outfit With Semi-Sheer Sparkly Top and Strappy Sandals to Valentino’s Art Basel Event

Lori Harvey put a glam twist on business attire yesterday at the Valentino Party Collection at the Rubell Museum in Miami. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey suited up in sparkles for the event. She sported an ivory white-colored oversized blazer that draped down her legs. She paired the jacket with a matching miniskirt that featured the same stitch material. The star brought a pop of party to the ensemble with her top. The shirt featured a semi-sheer sequin fabric with a sparkle-coated neckline. The 24-year-old kept it simple with accessories. For jewelry, she wore a pair of rectangular sparkle-covered dangly earrings. She...
