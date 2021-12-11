191st Street reopens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Interstate 65 has reopened after crews worked to fix power lines in the area that were downed in Louisville from Friday's overnight storms. WDRB Meteorologist Rick DeLuca says the damage was caused by straight line winds around 3 a.m. Saturday. Significant tornado damage...
CASCADE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced Sunday evening that Highway 55 between Smith's Ferry and Round Valley Road will reopen Monday, Dec. 6 at noon. Crews have completed fortifying the hillside along state highway 55 after a rockfall blocked the road on Nov. 18. Construction crews developed...
BRISTOL – City Hall announced that Memorial Boulevard Bridge would be reopening with detours to be removed this coming Monday for traffic patterns to once again resume normally. Construction on the project started in June. The creation of parapets and sidewalks will continue along with decorative elements throughout the winter...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The east bound lane of I-64 near the Dunbar exit has reopened after a two vehicle accident. Crews have cleared the scene and traffic is back to normal. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information. KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the...
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Interstate 80 in Fairfield has reopened. The roadway was back open at around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to a Caltrans traffic advisory. During the week of December 13, drivers should expect some lane reductions on the I-80 mainline as crews will continue working on I-80/I-680/SR-12 Interchange Project, the agency said.
When Adam Bess bought his house next to the old Marengo Street bridge in 2018, the decaying, 1915-vintage structure had been closed to vehicles for just over two years and plans to replace it were only just starting to take shape.
WILMINGTON — After correcting Thursday’s water main break, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has opened a block of South Second Street in downtown Wilmington. Emergency repairs had two lanes closed from late Thursday afternoon until 8 a.m. Friday morning. Traffic was detoured during this time as crews were onsite tending to the issue; see the original post here.
Dayton Peace Bridge officially reopens to traffic Following two years of reconstruction, the West Third Street bridge in Dayton, known as the Dayton Peace Bridge, has reopened to traffic Thursday. (Kayla McDermott/Staff)
Last Updated on December 3, 2021 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. Crews finished paving operations around the Cass County Jail addition today. High Street between Third and Fourth Street will be cleaned and open for traffic by 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Fourth Street between High Street and North Street will still be restricted to one lane for construction activities.
MOUNT VERNON – Sandusky Street opened fully to traffic, though supply chain issues have delayed installation of traffic lights, Mayor Matt Starr said. “Hallelujah. I mean, that's big, big news right there; that's awesome. We still have some work to do there, but north and southbound traffic are flowing freely,” he told the Mount Vernon News.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Rowan Street in Fayetteville has reopened after a truck hauling an oversized load pulled down utility lines shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, forcing a section of road to be closed. Utility lines were down across the roadway and crews worked for hour to repair the lines...
COVENTRY, Conn. — Police in Coventry have peacefully resolved a standoff Thursday morning after the incident prompted a shelter in place order for residents. The area of Main Street was closed to all traffic between Stonehouse Road and School Street and has since reopened. Officials told FOX61 they're happy the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE 12/10/21 8:45 P.M.: Greenbrier Street, at Elkhart Drive, has reopened after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday evening. The accident happened around 6 p.m.. At this time the victim's name has not been released. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle stayed...
A town's high street has reopened following work to adapt it to a single traffic lane started in February. Parts of Bedford High Street were closed for months while works to widen pavements, build loading bays and plant new trees could be carried out. The scheme is part of a...
A stretch of Washington Street between Division and Eagle streets, closed since 2018, could reopen to southbound traffic by the end of the month. Michael Finn, Buffalo Public Works commissioner, said work is advancing on repairs to the underground vault below. “It’s about time,” said Rocco Termini, owner of the...
The six-week closure of 130th Street east of Perry ended Tuesday with the completion of the High Trestle Trail connector bridge over Beaver Creek, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced. The one-mile stretch of 130th Street between L Place and M Avenue formed the fourth phase of construction of...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Interstate 83 and Paxton Street in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, is now open. The bridge carrying Paxton Street over Interstate 83 near Bass Pro Shop was hit Wednesday by a piece of construction equipment that was being transported, says PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler. Schreffler says...
Permit parking and pay-as-you-park options will be available. After being shuttered for more than five years, the Vulcan Parking Garage at California University of Pennsylvania will reopen Dec. 6. “The garage has been under repair since September 2020,” said Fawn Petrosky, vice president for finance at Cal U. “Those repairs...
The Illinois Department of Transportation answered questions at Tuesday’s Joliet City Council meeting to discuss the Jefferson Street Bridge. The bridge has been closed since June of 2020 and the reopening date was moved several times. The latest being early November of this year. IDOT says parts for the decades old bridge have to be fabricated and once on site must fit to the bridge infrastructure. The parts are on site but minor adjustments need to be made. In addition, a remote control system for all bridges in Joliet need to be completed. The Jefferson Street Bridge cannot open until this work is done. Engineers for IDOT told the Joliet City Council that the first or second week in January looks to be the reopening date for the bridge.
