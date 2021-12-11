191st Street reopens

The Illinois Department of Transportation answered questions at Tuesday’s Joliet City Council meeting to discuss the Jefferson Street Bridge. The bridge has been closed since June of 2020 and the reopening date was moved several times. The latest being early November of this year. IDOT says parts for the decades old bridge have to be fabricated and once on site must fit to the bridge infrastructure. The parts are on site but minor adjustments need to be made. In addition, a remote control system for all bridges in Joliet need to be completed. The Jefferson Street Bridge cannot open until this work is done. Engineers for IDOT told the Joliet City Council that the first or second week in January looks to be the reopening date for the bridge.

JOLIET, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO