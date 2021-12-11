ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New at Peter White Public Library

Mining Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have been getting in some great new graphic novels in the teen zone, stop on by to check them out. When Becca transfers to a new school, she is worried she won’t fit in, but to her surprise she is invited to be friends with the high schools most popular...

WWD

Sloane Crosley to Release Two New Books

Click here to read the full article. SHE’S BACK: Sloane Crosley’s first book in three years — “Cult Classic” — is due out in June and she has already inked a deal for the next one. MCD, a Farrar, Straus and Giroux imprint, has already acquired the North American rights for “Grief Is for People.” That will be the author’s first full-length nonfiction piece. Due out in 2023, the book will delve into a burglary, the suicide of Crosley’s best friend and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.More from WWDVanity Fair Oscars Party 2019'Tales of Endearment' by...
Desch. Public Library announces new books for “A Novel Idea” program

Deschutes Public Library announced Sunday that The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson will be the 2022 “A Novel Idea…Read Together” selection. I Can Make This Promise by Christine Day, a young adult book, will also be joining the “A Novel Idea” project. “A Novel Idea” is the largest community reading...
Georgia State
Muscatine Journal

Friends of the Musser Public Library releases new Oscar Grossheim calendar

A familiar fundraiser returns and offers another year of historical photos focused on life in Muscatine. For the second year in a row, Friends of the Musser Public Library is selling a calendar that features work from Muscatine photographer Oscar Grossheim. The calendars, which are sponsored by Kent Corporation, are $10 each. All proceeds will benefit the Musser Public Library.
Adventure Awaits At Public Library This December

The Santa Clarita Public Library is turning the page towards a new month with events and programs for all to enjoy. Adventure awaits at the Old Town Newhall Library on Saturday, Dec. 4, so come and join from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the 14th Annual Family Literacy Festival. Bring the whole family out to enjoy a day filled with hands-on activities, storytime, live performances, giveaways and much more free fun for everyone.
More Book Recommendations

Will's post prompted me to follow his lead (since all the cool kids are doing it):. [1.] I echo Will's recommendation of The Scout Mindset, by Julia Galef:. A book about how and why to be rational—that is, to try to see the world as it is even if it isn't what we wish. (A "soldier mindset" is committed to fighting back against beliefs we don't currently hold; a "scout mindset" is committed to learning the truth about what's out there, even if it's bad news.) The book also demonstrates great sympathy for the emotional urges that make it hard for us to think clearly, using stories and examples ranging from the Dreyfuss Affair to the author's own love life. Important and maybe life-changing.
Carol Durant

Book: The Tragic Life of Joe Tomatohead, PhD

The Tragic Life of Joe Tomatohead, PhD by author G. Douglas Davis IV, is the third installment of his experiences of being bullied in the workplace. This book is the saga of Mr. Davis’ final years of mistreatment. He has used his keyboard as his “Justice League” to address and conquer the villainous behavior of his fellow staff members. Mr. Davis provides names, actual emails and specific situations in certain instances that he was forced to navigate to earn a paycheck. Depending on the book, names in a few situations were changed or redacted to protect the guilty.
The best children’s books of 2021

Children’s books bounced back in buoyant style in 2021. As bookshops reopened in the spring, children’s books enjoyed an 11% boost in sales against the equivalent period in 2019, according to the Bookseller. Michael Rosen’s own journey of recovery from Covid was movingly documented in Sticky McStickstick (Walker), illustrated by Tony Ross.
Dreaming of a Peter White Christmas

VISALIA – Make your list and check it twice! This holiday concert is more than just nice! A Peter White Christmas with Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on the eve of Christmas Eve. Contemporary jazz lovers eagerly await this annual fun filled concert, which has packed fans into halls and arenas coast-to coast year after year.
Nonfiction books gave my grandkids no joy last Christmas. It was my fault.

A year ago, as the holidays approached, I wrote a column with this headline: “Will my grandkids still love me if I buy them nonfiction?”. I bought such books for the three boys anyhow. But, as I feared, they didn’t read them. I said in that column it was a waste of time: “A child thinks: Nonfiction? You mean textbooks. Ugh.”
Ban of ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ book makes author see red

George M. Johnson’s memoir and debut book, All Boys Aren’t Blue, explores the LGBT+ activist’s childhood and their experience growing up Black and queer. Released in the early days of the pandemic, it was met with support and fanfare. It garnered accolades, however, in recent months the book has caused debates in regard to what is considered literature as school districts in parts of the country began banning it from library shelves. And while All Boys Aren’t Blue is not the first facing scrutiny, it will not be last. Rolling out had the opportunity to speak with them about the uproar.
Feminist Retelling of George Orwell’s ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ Being Courted for Screen Adaptation

Sandra Newman’s “Julia,” a feminist retelling of George Orwell’s much-adapted 1949 dystopian political novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” has found publishers on both sides of the pond. Variety understands that while film and TV rights won’t be optioned for several months yet, there is already tremendous interest in “Julia,” which will be published after Newman’s next novel “The Men” is released in 2022. Newman’s version is fully authorized by the Orwell Estate, which is is represented by literary agency A. M. Heath. Jason Arthur has acquired rights for the U.K. and Commonwealth excluding Canada, for Granta, from Victoria Hobbs at A.M. Heath. North American rights...
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

We’re nearing the end of another strange year. Based on the current state of affairs, 2022 seems likely to begin in a weird place as well. So why not sit down with an immersive book, where the world can be as normal — or as surreal — as you like. This month, we’ll be thumbing through a new edition of a classic work of environmental nonfiction and a debut book from a revered musician. There is plenty to savor as winter rolls in.
Best Books of the Year lists are here

For all those who cannot wait for the Best Books of the Year lists, the wait is over. Numerous lists started appearing from booksellers and magazines in October, but now the big names are weighing in, such as The Washington Post and The New York Times. It might seem strange...
Book World: Diana Gabaldon's 'Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone': Worth the wait?

- - - There's nae doubt that legions of readers will be raising a wee dram or two to celebrate publication of "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone," the latest installment of Diana Gabaldon's sweeping Outlander saga. The series began with the eponymous novel in 1991, followed by eight sequels (including this one), four related novels and several novellas and short stories, adding up to over 12,000 pages. There's also a graphic novel and a musical, but who's counting?
A new Family History Center is built in the Rockland Public Library

ROCKLAND—For Midcoast history buffs, a new Family History Center built into the lower level of the Rockland Public Library is sure to be a treasure trove. Spearheaded by the Rockland Historical Society, which has rooms adjacent on the lower floor of the library, the room is filled with shelves of old Courier-Gazette negatives, boxes of old photos from reporter Jim Moore, who worked for the Courier-Gazette and The Portland Press Herald, as well as saved Courier-Gazette newspapers from 2000 through 2017.
