New at Peter White Public Library

Will's post prompted me to follow his lead (since all the cool kids are doing it):. [1.] I echo Will's recommendation of The Scout Mindset, by Julia Galef:. A book about how and why to be rational—that is, to try to see the world as it is even if it isn't what we wish. (A "soldier mindset" is committed to fighting back against beliefs we don't currently hold; a "scout mindset" is committed to learning the truth about what's out there, even if it's bad news.) The book also demonstrates great sympathy for the emotional urges that make it hard for us to think clearly, using stories and examples ranging from the Dreyfuss Affair to the author's own love life. Important and maybe life-changing.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO