Earlier News

Inside Higher Ed
 2 days ago

Elmhurst College is starting a campaign to raise $50 million. The college has already...

www.insidehighered.com

csun.edu

President Beck Joins Distinguished Leaders in Discussing the Promise of Higher Education

How do we best serve our state, our students and our nation as a public university in a rapidly changing world?. CSUN President Erika D. Beck joined a distinguished panel of higher education leaders on Nov. 16 to address this question during a one-hour session, “Delivering On The Public University Mission in The New Now.” The panel was part of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) Annual Meeting, conducted this year on Zoom.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Study Explores Ties Between College Selectivity and Income

A new study from Northwestern University examines the relationship between income, college selectivity and majors. “Public discussion tends to assume that majors will lead to remunerative careers if they are vocationally oriented and math-intensive but are less practically valuable if they are academic and focused on verbal skills,” the report says. “Our results support some of these assumptions and cast doubt on others. Majors do matter a great deal. In general, the highest-paid majors are those that are occupationally specific and lead to math-intensive jobs. However, career paths can require both math and writing skills: often the most valuable majors lead to jobs that require both skills, and the least valuable lead to jobs that require neither. Majors that are occupationally distinct are often math-intensive, but the association is not perfect.”
COLLEGES
Washington Examiner

University of Pennsylvania shows the problems with COVID vaccine efficacy

As a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, I still receive notifications on my phone from the school when there are emergencies, if someone is the victim of a crime, or if the school shuts down due to inclement weather. I also receive notifications about the school’s COVID policies.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmhurst College#Auburn University#Muhlenberg College
floridatrend.com

Florida Technical College and University of South Florida partnership creates path for post-graduate education

Florida Technical College (FTC), and the University of South Florida (USF) have formalized a partnership that will allow for FTC graduates to earn advanced degrees, including masters in Cybersecurity and Public Health, at USF without the standardized exam (GRE) requirement. Enrollment to the MBA programs is now open for the spring semester 2022.
COLLEGES
College Media Network

Internship resources, opportunities offered to students

Internship opportunities can be daunting to look for while being one of over 40,000 students at the University, let alone not knowing how to go about finding one. Internships can offer benefits to students, such as increasing their chances of landing a job after graduation. Here’s a guide to how...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Professor Says He Quit Job Over Lack of COVID-19 Safety

James Schiffman has resigned as a professor at Georgia College & State University, where he has taught for a decade, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Schiffman is a longtime journalist with CNN and The Wall Street Journal. He had expected to teach for at least two more years. “The primary thing...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

The Importance of Faculty Engagement

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of financially stressed higher education institutions initiated certain actions in efforts to survive. Those actions included: rightsizing the workforce, restructuring debt, reviewing and reimagining program curricula, increasing space utilization, offering faculty and staff retirement incentives, and making other difficult yet essential decisions. Thus, it is no surprise that COVID-19 has inspired a sharp uptick in articles in industry journals and periodicals reflecting a sense of deep apprehension among traditional tenured faculty members who recognize their vulnerability in this most recent blow to an already fragile industry. How can an institution endure the impact of a global pandemic on enrollment and maintain a similar number of faculty members when payroll is the largest single operating expense?
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Accreditor Denies Saint Leo–Marymount California Merger

Courtesy of Saint Leo University — Saint Leo University’splanned merger with Marymount California University hit a roadblock Wednesday when the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, Saint Leo’s accreditor, denied the plan. The accrediting agency rejected the prospectus for the acquisition because Saint Leo...
Inside Higher Ed

Eastern Michigan Faculty Votes No Confidence in President

The Eastern Michigan University Faculty Senate voted no confidence in James Smith, president of the university, and two other top administrators Tuesday. The no-confidence resolutions contained a variety of complaints from the faculty, including concerns about a potential university plan to privatize student housing, lack of shared governance and communications about COVID-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
Inside Higher Ed

University of Florida Buys In-State Scripps Assets for $100

The University of Florida has struck a deal to buy the in-state assets of the Scripps Research Institute, which includes three science buildings and 70 vacant acres. The price tag? One hundred dollars. The deal, first reported by local news site OnGardens.org, comes after months of talks between the University...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Inside Higher Ed

WVU Faculty Senate Scraps No-Confidence Resolution

The West Virginia University Faculty Senate spiked a resolution of no confidence in the president and provost after deciding its concerns over shared governance did not warrant the action, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The original resolution noted that E. Gordon Gee, president of the university, and Maryanne Reed, provost, did...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Voight Will Head Institute of Higher Education Policy

The Board of Directors for the Institute of Higher Education Policy has selected Mamie Voight to serve as the organization’s next president and CEO. She has been working as IHEP’s interim president and CEO since February. “I am thrilled that we have selected a visionary, innovative and inspiring leader to...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Medical Schools Saw Record Applications, Diverse Classes

Applications to medical school soared by 17.8 percent for the 2021–22 academic year, reaching a record 46,758, the Association of American Medical Colleges announced Wednesday. Among the 22,000-plus students who began medical school this fall, those self-identified as Black rose by 21 percent from 2020–21, followed by increases of...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

‘There Is No Escaping Politics’

Marian University in Indianapolis is closing its political science program and laying off the program’s last remaining tenured professor, an expert in U.S. government. Some program alumni and faculty members are upset about the decision and, perhaps more than that, mystified: they say Marian has not offered a clear rationale for nixing political science, which has as many declared majors as most other liberal arts programs on campus this year—and which is arguably as important as ever, given the troubled state of U.S. political discourse.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Higher Ed

TAG! You’re It: State Affordability Guarantees for Transfer Students

College affordability discussions continue to be at the forefront of the national discourse, and the nation’s pressing need to make college more affordable and accessible is more critical than ever. Due to the physical, financial, emotional and social disruptions caused by COVID-19, undergraduate student enrollments are 6.5 percent lower than they were two years ago, and barriers to enrollment for historically minoritized students—particularly Black and Indigenous students—have only increased since the onset of COVID-19. Amid vast changes in workforce needs and the educational impacts of the pandemic, particularly learning loss, one fact remains unchanged: postsecondary education is worth it for today’s students. Return on investment data leave no doubt that earning a quality degree or credential is worth students’ time, money and effort.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Respond to Latest Coronavirus News

Colleges continue to respond to increases in the number of students getting coronavirus. Responses range from moving all classes and final exams online to banning social events for students. In addition, more colleges are announcing booster shot requirements. Middlebury Moves Online. Middlebury College is moving all classes and final exams...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Middlebury Goes Online for Rest of Semester

Middlebury College is moving all classes and final exams online for the rest of the semester. The announcement Thursday came after 34 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed, bringing the total to 49 active student cases and one active employee case. “While many of the new cases we have identified...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Louisville’s Bendapudi Is Penn State’s Next President

Pennsylvania State University on Thursday hired Neeli Bendapudi, president of the University of Louisville, to be its next president. Bendapudi, who has helped stabilize Louisville since becoming its top official in 2018 in the wake of significant governance turmoil, will be Penn State’s first female and first nonwhite leader.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Higher Ed

Elevating Engineering Over the Liberal Arts and Sciences

Alex Sergeev/Wikimedia Commons — Administrators at Texas A&M University have proposed a sweeping reorganization of the liberal arts and science programs at the Qatar campus that would dissolve existing faculty contracts in favor of nine-month teaching- and service-focused appointments and would prohibit faculty members in those fields from applying as lead principal investigators for research grants, essentially relegating them to second-class status.
COLLEGES

