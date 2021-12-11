Earlier News

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of financially stressed higher education institutions initiated certain actions in efforts to survive. Those actions included: rightsizing the workforce, restructuring debt, reviewing and reimagining program curricula, increasing space utilization, offering faculty and staff retirement incentives, and making other difficult yet essential decisions. Thus, it is no surprise that COVID-19 has inspired a sharp uptick in articles in industry journals and periodicals reflecting a sense of deep apprehension among traditional tenured faculty members who recognize their vulnerability in this most recent blow to an already fragile industry. How can an institution endure the impact of a global pandemic on enrollment and maintain a similar number of faculty members when payroll is the largest single operating expense?
