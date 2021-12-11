Student Ideas for Academic Integrity (infographic)
By Melissa Ezarik
Inside Higher Ed
2 days ago
Even students who would have never cheated themselves on a course assignment or assessment likely know of others who cheat outright or engage in questionable behaviors—and have given some thought to why students do it. When 2,000 undergrads were asked...
Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
My favorite course in high school was U.S. history, taught by a remarkable man named Al Ladendorff. He was demanding, sarcastic, playful and, most importantly, imaginative: He suggested we criticize our textbook. I had never heard that before. I did not hear it again until my senior year of college.
The University of Wisconsin paid controversial academic and critical race theorist Ibram X. Kendi nearly $45,000 for a lecture in September and then, per a signed contract, removed any trace of the lecture from its internal server, according to public records.
Do you have A Level or higher qualifications in English?. Do you have a passion to see young people succeed in this subject?. Do you want to make a difference in helping young people recover gaps in learning due to Covid?. If you can answer yes to any of the...
Students can access academic resources around campus ahead of finals, which will begin Friday, Dec. 3 through Wednesday, Dec. 8. Different facilities around campus will be open for student use during finals. Both tutoring and study spaces are available by appointment around campus ahead of finals. The University Library has...
Due to COVID-19 shutdowns, pandemic accommodations and a hurricane evacuation, Tulane University students have not experienced a normal college semester in the past two years. While the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions fosters a smoother transition into normal life, students still have yet to enjoy regularly-scheduled breaks. Providing extra days off...
An informal tradition that improves course content is continuing with Dakota State faculty. Several years ago, Dr. Wayne Pauli, now an Emeritus Professor, invited a student, Kyle Cronin, to an academic conference. This year, Cronin invited Shawn Zwach to the same conference, the EDSIGCON + CONISAR 2021 conference, which focuses on cyber defense education.
The long tradition of including nationally recognized voices in the largest conversation about teaching and student learning at Illinois State will continue on Wednesday, January 5. In fact, two such scholar-teachers will deliver keynote presentations and special workshops at the 2022 University-Wide Teaching & Learning Symposium. Together, they’ll help hundreds of faculty, staff, and graduate students unpack this year’s theme, Listen, Encourage, Inspire, Challenge: Building a Relationship-Rich Campus.
Brianna Bannach is a Growth Marketing Manager at Yellowdig and Venture for America 2021 Fellow. She graduated in 2020 from the University of Delaware, with a BA in Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation. Brianna graciously agreed to answer my questions. Q1: How did it come about that you are starting your...
A new study in PLOS One says that retention is a major factor in why certain ethnic groups remain underrepresented in the natural sciences, technology, engineering and math. Using National Science Foundation data and controlling for recruitment of diverse scholars, the authors found that “failed retention contributes to mis-representation across academia and that the stages responsible for the largest disparities differ by race and ethnicity.” Among Black and Hispanic scholars, the transition, or pipeline from graduate student to postdoctoral researcher, is especially leaky, as is the transition to and within faculty ranks for Native Americans and Pacific Islanders, according to the study. Retention is also a complicated issue for Asians and Asian Americans in STEM, even thoughts these scholars are often perceived as being well represented, the paper says.
College affordability discussions continue to be at the forefront of the national discourse, and the nation’s pressing need to make college more affordable and accessible is more critical than ever. Due to the physical, financial, emotional and social disruptions caused by COVID-19, undergraduate student enrollments are 6.5 percent lower than they were two years ago, and barriers to enrollment for historically minoritized students—particularly Black and Indigenous students—have only increased since the onset of COVID-19. Amid vast changes in workforce needs and the educational impacts of the pandemic, particularly learning loss, one fact remains unchanged: postsecondary education is worth it for today’s students. Return on investment data leave no doubt that earning a quality degree or credential is worth students’ time, money and effort.
University Funding: A balanced budget and looking toward salary increases. Photo courtesy of morguefile.com. Colorado State University-Pueblo budget goals for this year are mainly revolved around benefiting the faculty and staff. Warren Buffett once said, “Invest in yourself as much as you can, you are your own biggest asset by far.” That is precisely what CSU-Pueblo is planning to do...
If one thing has remained consistent throughout the University’s first semester back in person, it’s sickness. The virus that has most students coughing and sneezing, however, is not COVID-19. Instead, the campus-specific illness, affectionately dubbed WesPlague, has taken the student body by storm. Whether it has infected you,...
We are coming to the end of the fall 2021 semester – my first as president of The University of Tulsa. I commend you for your resiliency and for continuing to weather the pandemic alongside all the activity – and sometimes stress – that is part of life as a college student. The upcoming winter break is well deserved, but first you must make it through your final exams.
Efforts are taking shape across the nation to involve more scientists in policy at the local level. Largely absent from that process, however, is an approach that many other academic disciplines use effectively but is lacking in the pure sciences: classes that offer students real-world local policy engagement for academic credit as part of their graduate programs.
Ensuring students can access and succeed in affordable postsecondary pathways. December 8, 2021 — Updates from the New England Commission of Higher Education annual meeting . December 8, 2021 — Lessons that higher education can and can’t learn from the auto industry. December 8, 2021 — Four...
When Thom Blair had COVID-19 in September, attending class and doing homework was the last thing on his mind. After days of experiencing flu-like symptoms, Blair, who has Type 2 diabetes, tested positive for COVID-19. The University of Iowa second-year student’s underlying health issues increased his likelihood of suffering serious symptoms, and he was worried for his life, especially since he lived in the dorms and relied on others to bring him food during his quarantine.
Applications to medical school soared by 17.8 percent for the 2021–22 academic year, reaching a record 46,758, the Association of American Medical Colleges announced Wednesday. Among the 22,000-plus students who began medical school this fall, those self-identified as Black rose by 21 percent from 2020–21, followed by increases of...
An anonymous alumna donated $75 million to Hollins University, a women’s college in Roanoke, Va., the university announced Thursday. It is the largest single gift in Hollins’s 179-year history, as well as the largest donation ever received by a women’s college. It also represents one of the biggest single gifts ever given to any college or university solely by a woman.
