ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and Easton Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Three Consecutive Periods

kentchamber.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton each received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2021, making this the third consecutive period both hospitals have received the prestigious A grade. This national distinction recognizes the achievements of the hospitals...

www.kentchamber.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Judge dismisses Trump suit to block Congress from getting tax returns

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed an effort from former President Trump to prevent the Treasury Department and IRS from providing House Democrats with his tax returns. Judge Trevor McFadden, a federal district court judge in Washington, D.C., who was appointed by Trump, said that "facially valid" congressional inquiries should not be impeded.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Former NFL player who killed six people had stage 2 CTE, autopsy finds

A coroner said an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player who authorities say fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The 20 years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
City
Easton, MD
Chestertown, MD
Health
County
Kent County, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Easton, MD
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Hospitals#Leapfrog#Care Hospitals#The Hospitals#Grading#Um Shore Medical Center#Easton Nationally#Um Shore Regional Health#The Leapfrog Group
The Hill

DC attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 84-page civil complaint, which also lists dozens of individuals, alleges violations of local D.C. and federal laws,...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy