UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and Easton Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Three Consecutive Periods
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton each received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2021, making this the third consecutive period both hospitals have received the prestigious A grade. This national distinction recognizes the achievements of the hospitals...www.kentchamber.org
Comments / 1