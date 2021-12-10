ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent Farrington Wins CSI5* Trophé de Genève

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForty nine starters representing 16 nations – including nine of the world’s current top 10-ranked riders – contested the headline class, Trophée de Genève, on the opening day of the 60th edition of CHI Geneva. With the Palexpo’s iconic Geneva Arena filled with excited and expectant fans, many starved of witnessing...

