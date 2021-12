The last time we heard from Salvador Navarrete, he was in a dark place. An electronic producer who gravitates towards deconstructed club music that stuns and seduces, the 29-year-old artist was best known for the spine-chilling beats he contributed to dance music provocateurs like Shygirl and Dorian Electra, as well as co-founding the underground music collective NUXXE. But on 2020’s Salvador, his debut full-length album as Sega Bodega, Navarette sang directly about subjects like alcoholism and mental health, meditating on what it means to lack “a basic understanding of just how to love.”

