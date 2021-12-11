Vermont Arts News

As sure as a cold snap and a thousand Black Friday emails in your inbox, this time of year brings glad tidings of holiday albums. Some, if we’re being honest, feel like an idea generated by an algorithm, a rehash of tried and true Christmas classics aimed at getting spins on Spotify. But others are heartfelt and lovingly prepared (even if recording often has to happen in spring or summer to be ready by winter), with truly exciting treatments of favorites nestled alongside originals that reveal something real about the season. It’s that last category — the good stuff — we’re interested in here at No Depression. So here are reviews of new roots music albums and EPs that will truly bring some cheer to your holiday. And don’t miss our playlist at the bottom of the post collecting songs from this list, a little gift from us to you!

