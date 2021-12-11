ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Vermont Arts News

By Staff Report
Rutland Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOHNSBURY — Four ferocious players, masterful composers, and a genre-bending sound have established this Canadian quartet as major innovators in the emerging movement to mainstream traditional folk music. Catamount Arts is eager to welcome Juno-award winners The Fretless to Catamount ArtPort on Memorial Drive at 7 p.m....

www.rutlandherald.com

Rutland Herald

Celebrate with Counterpoint & VSO Brass

After a long hiatus, Counterpoint, Vermont’s professional vocal ensemble directed by Nathaniel G. Lew, is back and joining forces with the VSO Brass Quintet — as they have for many years — to ring in the holidays in style!. This year’s program includes Elizabeth Poston’s beloved “Jesus...
MUSIC
vermontjournal.com

Vermont Arts Council awards grant to Susan Haefner, Expeditionary School

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Expeditionary School at Black River’s interdisciplinary learning environment leads to creativity for the instructors and a more relevant education for students. With this in mind, the Expeditionary School was awarded the Artists in Schools Grant, made possible by the Vermont Arts Council. Susan Haefner, a Broadway actress and resident of Andover, Vt., will collaborate with Kendra Rickerby, the teaching Head of School.
LUDLOW, VT
sevendaysvt

Four Vermont Artists Compete for Burlington Public Art Commission

Now is the time to voice your opinion — or at least take a survey — about public art that will be exhibited in Burlington. Four works of art are finalists for a $43,000 commission at the John Zampieri State Office Building at 108 Cherry St., which houses the Vermont Department of Health and offices of the Vermont Agency of Human Services.
BURLINGTON, VT
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Ralph Tavares, longtime leader of the group Tavares

(December 9, 2021) The past two years have been particularly difficult for soul music fans, as so many of the genre's greatest artists have passed on. But this one cuts deeper than the rest for me. Ralph Tavares, the eldest member and longtime leader of the family group Tavares, has died just two days before his 80th birthday.
MUSIC
mountainlake.org

Great Performances: Andrea Bocelli – Live in Central Park 10th Anniversary | Preview

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this spectacular concert and experience the artistry of the world’s most popular tenor. Recorded on a rainy night in September 2011 in one of the world’s most iconic parks, stars Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Chris Botti, and David Foster joined classical performers for a mix of opera and pop as a gift of music to the city of New York.
PERFORMING ARTS
sfjazz.org

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Bay Area pianist Adam Shulman's concerts devoted to the timeless Vince Guaraldi compositions from the soundtrack of A Charlie Brown Christmas have become a highly anticipated holiday tradition at SFJAZZ. Before next week's return by Shulman and his trio (12/17-18), which includes a live broadcast as part of Fridays Live on the 17th, we take a look back at the soundtrack recording:
MUSIC
kenw.org

Andrea Bocelli: Live in Central Park Preview

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this spectacular concert and experience the artistry of the world’s most popular tenor. Recorded on a rainy night in September 2011 in one of the world’s most iconic parks, stars Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Chris Botti and David Foster joined classical performers for a mix of opera and pop as a gift of music to the city of New York.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
newportthisweek.com

SPOTLIGHT on Music

Musicians who enjoy the most success playing cover tunes in local venues can “read the room.” While it’s true that jazz musicians are hired by jazz venues and rock bands get booked into rock places, a flexible jack-of-all-trades act can usually expect a long career by playing what the audience wants to hear on any particular night.
NEWPORT, RI
broadwaynews.com

Review: ‘Company’ delivers a near-perfect revival

“Being alive,” indeed. The recent death of Stephen Sondheim undoubtedly marked a watershed moment in the history of the American theater, as the innumerable tributes and memorials to the composer-lyricist and his work attest. But for vital proof that Sondheim is, in a metaphorical sense, still with us, and just as pertinent as ever, look no further than the absolutely dazzling Broadway revival of “Company” at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
THEATER & DANCE
miamivalleytoday.com

St. Paul’s participating in Historic Holiday Tour

PIQUA — St. Paul’s Church, located at 500 N. Downing St. in Piqua, is delighted to participate in the 2021 Piqua-Caldwell Historic Holiday Tour from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Holiday tourists will be greeted with beautiful sounds of the season even before they reach the threshold of the...
RELIGION
CBS New York

Snapshot NY: How Charles Dickens Changed The Narrative For Christmas With ‘A Christmas Carol’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “A Christmas Carol” is a holiday classic that was written nearly 200 years ago, but did you know it inspired some traditions we still have today? Author Charles Dickens has a unique relationship with New York City, and that’s the focus of this week’s Snapshot New York with Steve Overmyer. John Kevin Jones at the Merchant’s House Museum is tuning up for a day that’s finally arrived — the return of his “Christmas Carol” performance. “It’s a lot more emotional than I thought it was going to be coming back. It’s been two years and this story means so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Door County Pulse

Griffon Plays Holiday Concerts

The Griffon String Quartet will perform three pay-what-you-can holiday concerts in Dec. 17 and 18. Spicing up the repertoire and injecting some South American heat into cold, Wisconsin mid-December are two tangos from Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla. The quartet will perform Dec. 17, 5 pm, at SWY231 in Sturgeon Bay...
STURGEON BAY, WI
No Depression

The 2021 No Depression Guide to Holiday Music That Doesn’t Suck

As sure as a cold snap and a thousand Black Friday emails in your inbox, this time of year brings glad tidings of holiday albums. Some, if we’re being honest, feel like an idea generated by an algorithm, a rehash of tried and true Christmas classics aimed at getting spins on Spotify. But others are heartfelt and lovingly prepared (even if recording often has to happen in spring or summer to be ready by winter), with truly exciting treatments of favorites nestled alongside originals that reveal something real about the season. It’s that last category — the good stuff — we’re interested in here at No Depression. So here are reviews of new roots music albums and EPs that will truly bring some cheer to your holiday. And don’t miss our playlist at the bottom of the post collecting songs from this list, a little gift from us to you!
MUSIC
Daily Herald

Harper College's "It's a Wonderful Life" is a family affair

"It's a Wonderful Life" is a testament to the importance of family and support of community. It's only fitting that Harper College's upcoming production of the holiday classic is a family affair. Harper's Department of Communication Arts is presenting a radio play version of Frank Capra's famous film. Adapted by...
EDUCATION
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Diana, The Musical’ To Close This Month

The Broadway production of Diana, The Musical will play its final performance on Sunday, Dec. 19, producers have announced. The musical began previews at the Longacre Theatre on Nov. 2 and opened to withering reviews on Nov. 17. At time of closing, it will have played 33 performances and 16 previews. “We are extraordinarily proud of the Diana company and of the show onstage at the Longacre,” said producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group in a joint statement. “Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the...
THEATER & DANCE
conwaydailysun.com

It’s A Wonderful Life” to be staged live at GNWCA On Dec. 19

COLUMBIA — Just six days before Christmas, the beloved American holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be presented as a live radio play by the Carriage Lane Players at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia. This 1940s-era radio-show version of the...
ENTERTAINMENT

