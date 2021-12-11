ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

FINAL TICKETS - Libero w/ Tomi&Kesh, Kreature & more.

skiddle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 12:00pm) Libero return to Kable Club with residents Dan Costello, Kreature, Luke Welsh,...

www.skiddle.com

LIFESTYLE
Portland Tribune

Staggering: Portland Timbers MLS Cup final tickets sell fast

Early dibs for Timbers fans who were dragging their feet on season ticket renewals; New York subsidizes its fans The Timbers organization has been using access to the MLS Cup Final as an incentive for season ticket holders to renew their commitment for the 2022 season. Those who took the plunge at the weekend to re-up for 2022 were offered a chance to buy cup final tickets online from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 7. Season ticket holders who had not renewed were offered the 1 to 3 p.m. time window. The general public...
MLS
qrockonline.com

Ghost & Volbeat Tickets and More!

Listen to Elwood in the mornings all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Ghost & Volbeat!. He will be giving them away every day between 6-9am. Plus One lucky winner will win the grand prize – a signed drumhead from Volbeat!
ELWOOD, IL
#Kreature More#Kable Club
NWI.com

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. schedules WVa holiday concert tour

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a series of holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes five shows that are open to the public. The scheduled concerts will be Dec. 10 in Huntington, Dec. 16 in Point Pleasant, Dec. 17 in Parkersburg, Dec. 18 in Clarksburg and Dec. 19 in Lewisburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
MUSIC
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
TVShowsAce

Whitney Way Thore’s Bestie, Buddy Bell Announces Huge News

Whitney Way Thore’s best friend, Buddy Bell had some great news to share right before the holiday season kicks off. While fans have often shipped Whitney and Buddy together, they insist they are just friends. Whitney, for her part, gets upset when someone suggests she date him. It’s just not something they want to consider, despite hooking up in the past.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Ruthless Muhammad Ali Grandson Fight Video Just Business Win

While some hardcore boxing fans might not be happy with the hype Muhammad Ali’s grandson is getting at the moment he continues to prove them wrong. A ruthless performance this weekend in a learning fight that will surely be good for him and teach him some early lessons. Just...
COMBAT SPORTS
KIII 3News

'Coastal Christmas' is back after pandemic hiatus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A holiday tradition is back in the Coastal Bend after the pandemic shut most events down last holiday season. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays as Coastal Christmas returns to the American Bank Center from Sunday, Dec. 19 to Friday, Dec. 24. “After a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Idolator.com

Olivia Rodrigo Is Finally Going On Tour!

It’s been a rough two years for musicians looking to hit the road and share their music with their fans. Some have shied away, while others have trekked out on small club tours with proof of vaccination required. Now that 2022 is around the corner, artists are starting to take...
MUSIC
Door County Pulse

Griffon Plays Holiday Concerts

The Griffon String Quartet will perform three pay-what-you-can holiday concerts in Dec. 17 and 18. Spicing up the repertoire and injecting some South American heat into cold, Wisconsin mid-December are two tangos from Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla. The quartet will perform Dec. 17, 5 pm, at SWY231 in Sturgeon Bay...
STURGEON BAY, WI
culturedvultures.com

Pokémon GO Johto Tour 2022: Dates, Tickets & More

Following on from the Pokémon GO Kanto Tour event earlier this year, which allowed you to encounter all Kanto based Pokémon, Niantic have decided to continue that theme for next year and have recently announced the Johto tour. This will be a ticketed event based around Johto and the Pokémon that can be caught there, and similar to the Kanto tour, you will have the choice of two tickets – Gold or Silver.
VIDEO GAMES
themusicuniverse.com

Garth Brooks sells more than 90k Baton Rouge tickets

Garth Brooks is “Callin’ Baton Rouge” as he sells 90,000 tickets for Tiger Stadium within two hours. Tickets for the the concert on April 30th, which is part of his three year Stadium Tour are still selling via Ticketmaster.com, 1-877-654-2784 and through the Ticketmaster App. This will...
MUSIC
Vulture

Olivia Rodrigo Takes ‘drivers license’ to the DMV for Tiny Desk

Up next at window 13: Olivia Rodrigo. The pop singer-songwriter took her debut album, SOUR, to the DMV for a remote NPR Tiny Desk Concert in just the latest innovative setting since Tiny Desks went home due to the pandemic. The site “definitely has some interesting vibes to it,” Rodrigo said between songs. Of course, she performed her breakout hit, “drivers license,” accompanying herself on piano for a spare and stunning rendition of the song. Rodrigo also stripped back her singles “good 4 u” and “traitor” (currently her favorite off SOUR, she said) while adding a guitar solo to closing number “deja vu,” courtesy of guitarist Arianna Powell. The performance comes a day after Rodrigo announced her first headlining tour in support of the album, hitting cities across North America in April and May and then Europe in June and July. And unlike the DMV, she didn’t make fans wait for a taste of her headlining abilities.
MUSIC
Sterling Journal-Advocate

First Friday to feature David Chrisp in ‘Christmas Piano’

On Dec. 3 First Friday @ First Presbyterian will present pianist David Chrisp in “Christmas Piano,” music of the holiday season. The concert is from 12:05 to 12:35 p.m. at the church at South Fourth and Ash Streets, and it is free and open to the public. It will be performed both in person and on facebook.com/FPC.Sterling. You don’t have to belong to Facebook to access this performance, and it will stay up and be viewable after the performance.
MUSIC
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Raw Star’s Name?

When you watch WWE programming you never know when you might see the debut of a fresh face, and back in June fans saw Doudrop join the main roster alongside Eva Marie. Before Doudrop joined the main roster she was known to fans NXT UK fans as Piper Niven, and PWInsider is reporting that WWE recently filed to trademark “Piper Niven” which has created some speculation that she could be going back to her former ring name. In addition to Piper Niven WWE also filed to trademark the names Ivy Nile and Odyssey Jones.
WWE

