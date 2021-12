This post is part of an occasional series about ethnography and folklore in Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. Find the whole series here!. In a previous blog post on Charles Dickens’s immortal story A Christmas Carol, I suggested than an ethnographic approach might reveal interesting dimensions to the story, dimensions we don’t often notice. Let’s continue reading the book ethnographically, exploring aspects of cultural context that stand out as different, surprising, and in need of explanation. In particular, this year we’ll examine unusual aspects of Dickensian foodways. In this first post, we’ll find out how to determine what Scrooge ate on Christmas Eve, and discuss supernatural belief and folk medicine along the way.

