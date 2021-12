Since her move to Mahopac in 2011, Johanne Morin has spent hours observing and photographing the wildlife in her backyard. The birds and other animals have such different personalities, and she has sensitively depicted them in a series of paintings entitled “Backyard Friends”. Sixty-one of these images are currently on display in the Third Floor Gallery at Mahopac Public Library. The work will remain on view through December 29. A meet-the-artist reception will be held on Sunday, December 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. (Masks are required in the library.)

