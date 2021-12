Today is Day 56 of the BCTGM strike against Kellogg's, and while negotiations are set to possibly resume the first week of December, it's clear that Kellogg's is pulling out all the stops — including threatening to hire permanent workers to replace the strikers. Kellogg's workers are on strike against its exploitive two-tier employment system that does not offer temporary workers a path to become permanent workers with better benefits and pay, among other issues. If you haven't signed and circulated the petition, please do so here and here is the link to BCTGM's landing page for strike funds, social media posts, etc.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 14 DAYS AGO