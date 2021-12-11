ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Today in History

By The Associated Press
lpheralddispatch.com
 2 days ago

Today is Saturday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2021. There are 20 days left in the year. On Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar...

www.lpheralddispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.9:27-29; quote by Eric Burdon

Romans Rom.9:27-29 Inside each of us, there is the seed of both good and evil. It’s a constant struggle as to which one will win. And one cannot exist without the other. Eric Victor Burdon (born 1941) is an English singer-songwriter and actor. He was previously the vocalist of rhythm and blues and rock band the Animals and funk band War. He is regarded as one of the British Invasion’s most distinctive singers with his deep, powerful blues-rock voice.
RELIGION
townandcountrymag.com

The Hunt For the Romanovs’ Greatest Lost Treasure

On September 4, a team of 14 deepwater divers set off on a ship from Poland to explore a WWII-era shipwreck lying under 300 feet of water at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Their goal was the German cargo ship SS Karlsruhe, which remains almost intact despite having been sunk by Allied bombs in 1945. “We have been looking for this wreck for over a year, and when we finally found it we realized it could be the most interesting undiscovered story from the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” the lead diver, Tomasz Stachura, told reporters at the start of the mission.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Virginia State
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mos Def
Person
Karla Souza
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Max Baucus
Person
Bernie Madoff
Person
George Vi
Person
Teri Garr
Person
Donald Trump
Fareeha Arshad

Discoveries by Christopher Columbus, Vasco da Gama, Hernán Cortés, Henry Hudson

The arrival of Christopher Columbus to America, 1492Wikimedia Commons. Christopher Columbus first reached America in 1498. A year after Vasco da Gama discovered India, Columbus set out to find another distant, foreign island in May of 1498. On discovering the Paria Peninsula of Venezuela on the 5th of August 1498, Columbus became the first European ever to reach the American mainland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Apollo 17#Cbs#Republicans#Democratic#Americans
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
POTUS
Telegraph

Are the last rites being read for Middle Eastern Christianity?

In her book on Christianity’s exodus from the Middle East, the veteran war-reporter Janine di Giovanni roams far and wide to find out why 2,000 years of history may be nearing an end. She tours monasteries in Syria’s warzones, visits embattled enclaves in Egypt, and meets Iraqi Christians from Mosul, who had “N” for “Nazarene” daubed on their doors by Islamic State.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Today in history, Dec. 8, 1941: Pearl Harbor attack sends U.S. into World War II

Anyone who has ever collected local newspapers or seen historic front pages from the Chronicle is likely familiar with this edition, from Dec. 8, 1941. As the story goes, Chronicle managing editor Don Hinga was walking along Main Street the morning of Dec. 7 when news broke of the attack at Pearl Harbor. He rushed to the Chronicle Building only to find the door to the newsroom locked.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
France
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
New York Post

Pope Francis warns of ‘retreat from democracy’ during Greece visit

Pope Francis warned of a global “retreat from democracy” Saturday as he arrived for a three-day visit to Greece — the birthplace of Western civilization. “Democracy … demands hard work and patience,” he told diplomats and political leaders at the Presidential Palace in Athens. “It is complex, whereas authoritarianism is peremptory and populism’s easy answers appear attractive.”
RELIGION
heritagedaily.com

Mystras – The Byzantine Capital of Morea

Mystras, called the “wonder of Morea” was the capital of the Byzantine Despotate of Morea in the 14th and 15th centuries AD, located on Mount Taygetos in the Peloponnese region of Greece. Construction began by William II of Villehardouin, ruler of the Frankish Principality of Achaea during the...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy