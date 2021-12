DNG Energy is promoting the use of LNG for road and maritime transport, specifically for trucks, buses, and ships in South Africa. DNG Energy is promoting the use of LNG for road and maritime transport, specifically for trucks, buses, and ships in South Africa. Last month it received South Africa’s first-ever consignment of LNG. The shipment arrived from Rotterdam. The company has commissioned South African Shipyards in Durban to build an 8,000 metric ton LNG barge that will be moored at Coega. It is planning to build LNG dispensing stations and retrofit existing ones. On December 6, it secured approvals from the country’s energy regulator...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO