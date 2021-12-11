Noah Lawrence

Richard Lula, 80, of Paw Paw, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at Borgess Medical Center. Born January 8, 1941 in Hammond, Indiana, Richard Lula was on the go from the start. It was hard to keep up with little “Bill”, as he was nicknamed. The family moved from Indiana to Michigan while Richard was still a child. As Richard grew up he served in the Air Force, based at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington DC, where he was an aircraft mechanic. He absolutely loved working on the Delta Dart aircraft. Richard later married Shauna (Adams) Lula. The couple both had a passion for motorcycles and journeyed up north on their honeymoon riding the motorcycle. The couple also enjoyed being avid NASCAR fans for many years. One of Richard’s summer highlights was taking sail on Lake Michigan from South Haven on the “Friend’s Good Will”. As a “fixer upper” guy, he enjoyed working on things and was able to repair just about anything. For many years, he and Shauna enjoyed dabbling in antiques and had a side business “Old Pavilion Antiques” which led them to many area antique shows. He was dedicated to Civil War era history and had a great time on his trip to Gettysburg. Richard held many jobs throughout his life. His most recent was transporting cars for Seeyle. He really enjoyed all of the states and adventures this led him on.

PAW PAW, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO