Noah Lawrence

cannoncourier.com
 2 days ago

Baby Noah Lawrence was born at 11pm November 30, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was held &...

www.cannoncourier.com

Republic

Emma Grace Patricia Sweet

Emma Grace Patricia Sweet, 2, of Columbus passed from this life on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 10:58 a.m. Emma was born on August 29, 2019, in Columbus the daughter of Jeremy W. and Linsey M. O’Neal Sweet. She attended Lil’ Stars Daycare and enjoyed competing in local, state and...
COLUMBUS, IN
WSJM

Richard Francis Lula

Richard Lula, 80, of Paw Paw, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at Borgess Medical Center. Born January 8, 1941 in Hammond, Indiana, Richard Lula was on the go from the start. It was hard to keep up with little “Bill”, as he was nicknamed. The family moved from Indiana to Michigan while Richard was still a child. As Richard grew up he served in the Air Force, based at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington DC, where he was an aircraft mechanic. He absolutely loved working on the Delta Dart aircraft. Richard later married Shauna (Adams) Lula. The couple both had a passion for motorcycles and journeyed up north on their honeymoon riding the motorcycle. The couple also enjoyed being avid NASCAR fans for many years. One of Richard’s summer highlights was taking sail on Lake Michigan from South Haven on the “Friend’s Good Will”. As a “fixer upper” guy, he enjoyed working on things and was able to repair just about anything. For many years, he and Shauna enjoyed dabbling in antiques and had a side business “Old Pavilion Antiques” which led them to many area antique shows. He was dedicated to Civil War era history and had a great time on his trip to Gettysburg. Richard held many jobs throughout his life. His most recent was transporting cars for Seeyle. He really enjoyed all of the states and adventures this led him on.
PAW PAW, MI
WSJM

Grace Sumile Carlos

Grace Sumile Carlos, 77, of Berrien Springs, Michigan passed away on December 4, 2021 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 4:01 PM.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
clintoncountydailynews.com

Ian Glen Marcum

Ian graduated Frankfort Senior High School class of 2008. He recently started working for Frito-Lay. Prior to that, he worked as a union roofer for Hinshaw Roofing. His interests included video games, drawing, and reading. A niece of Ian’s lovingly stated, “my uncle used to be really goofy”.
FRANKFORT, IN
Henry Thomas
bridgton.com

Richcard S. Coombs

Richard S. Coombs, also known as Dick, 86, left his earthly home to spend eternity with his beloved wife, Donna and son Jonathan on November 23, 2021. Richard was born in Augusta and spent his boyhood with his siblings, Sally and Bobby, and enjoyed many summers on China Lake with his cousins. Richard graduated from Cony High School in 1953 and proudly served his country in the Air Force. He was stationed in Evreux, France, and often recalled many memories of his time there, especially in recent months. One story he retold with exquisite detail was when he was called upon by his commanding officer to stop working on his ship for a moment as it neared the White Cliffs of Dover in England, to catch a glimpse of it as it silently passed by.
BRIDGTON, ME
The Tomahawk

A Duck Named Lily

I think it shows the impact that pets can have in our lives, even a little duck.” This is how local author Evelyn Cook describes the theme of her new children’s book, A Duck Named Lily. The 58-page book is beautifully illustrated by Johnson County’s own Amber Icenhour...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Grand Island Independent

Larry and Stella Amsberry

Congratulations to Larry and Stella Amsberry who were married Dec. 21, 1958. Here’s to 63 years of an amazing and inspiring union. May God continue to bless this loving marriage, family and friends. Congratulatory cards may be sent to:. P.O. Box 235. Ansley, NE 68814.
ANSLEY, NE
easternshorepost.com

Barbara Jean Holland

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Barbara Jean Holland, of New Church, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Beaver Dam Christian Church, 345 Makemie Road, Pocomoke City, Md. Her full obituary is available at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com, where memory tributes may be shared...
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
#Della Ridge Lawrence
countycourier.net

Dylan J. Bushey

FRANKLIN – Dylan J. Bushey, age 15, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Dylan is the son of Eric & Michaela (Myrick) Bushey and he was born on September 22, 2006 in St. Albans. Dylan was larger than life, not only in stature but his smile and personality...
FRANKLIN, VT

