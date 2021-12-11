Bitcoin Threat Vectors w/ Eric Weinstein

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Germany's savings banks, a conservative bastion that holds more than EUR 1trn euros for roughly 50 million Germans, is examining offering a wallet to trade cryptocurrency, Reuters reported. The new product still must be approved and might be offered in 2022, Capital said, adding that the clients would be able to trade directly from their accounts.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 9 HOURS AGO