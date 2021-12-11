Bitcoin Threat Vectors w/ Eric Weinstein

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did show, talks with Bitcoin Strategist Greg Foss about how government bond markets are being manipulated through quantitative easing and how this will soon have to end. The episode premiered on December 10, 2021.
In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks to the serial entrepreneur and market analyst Mark Moss. They discuss the rare confluence of multiple societal cycles, the pendulum of individualism and collectivism, and how Bitcoin could disrupt it all. Recorded on December 1, 2021.
In this video, Avik Roy, Editor at Forbes and the President of The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, talks to John Darsie, Managing Director at SALT, and Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner at SkyBridge. They discuss Avik's latest article "Bitcoin and the U.S. Fiscal Reckoning." The video premiered...
Investor and entrepreneur Sahil Bloom talks with Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, about what the Cantillon Effect is and how it's important to the global economy. The episode premiered on December 9, 2021.
In this video, Natalie Brunell of Coin Stories talks to Perianne Boring, Founder and President of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world's largest blockchain industry association. She shares her journey into Bitcoin, financial literacy, regulations, and why Bitcoin adoption is a bipartisan issue. The interview premiered on December 8,...
In this interview, John Vallis, host of the Bitcoin Rapid-Fire podcast, talks to Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, who shares how his views on Bitcoin evolved in 2021, Bitcoin maximalism, education, and how bitcoin fixes things. Streamed live on December 3, 2021.
On this episode of Swan Signal Live, Brandy Swenson is joined by legendary Cypherpunk Adam Back and investment strategist, Lyn Alden. They discuss the Bitcoin Bond soon to be issued on Blockstream's Liquid Network by the government of El Salvador, as well as its potential implications for Bitcoin, bond markets, the financial system as a whole, and for geopolitics.
Bitcoin privacy advocates Matt Odell, Janine Roem, and Evan Kaloudis explain how to use Bitcoin privately as they dive into privacy techniques to keep your personal data and Bitcoin safe, and why you should care about your Bitcoin privacy. Filmed on October 3-4, 2021 at the Olso Freedom Forum 2021.
Roya Mahboob, Co-Founder & CEO of DigitalCitizenFund, Co-Founder of The Afghan Girls Robotic Team, explains her journey with Bitcoin and why Bitcoin matters for human rights. The video was recorded on October 3-4, 2021, at the Olso Freedom Forum 2021.
In this video, Anthony Pompliano along with his co-hosts Joe and John Pompliano, interview Jason Lowery from the U.S. Space Force, who shares his personal thoughts on how Bitcoin restores permissionless control structure over property and helps individuals to defend it against oppression. Recorded on December 10, 2021.
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week on familiar ground below $50,000, but anticipation is building for major disruption to begin. After a fresh push above $50,000 ended in rejection, BTC/USD is keeping traders guessing till the last when it comes to near-term price action — including the end-of-year close.
Over 90% of the total amount of bitcoin that will ever exist has already been mined, according to data from the Clark Moody Bitcoin Dashboard. As the monetary network advances in awareness and usage worldwide, fueling an increased demand for BTC, a sudden and robust supply shock might become inevitable.
Meta piloted a stablecoin payments wallet and Visa introduced a crypto advisory service. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed the need to regulate stablecoins. Top five stablecoins’ market cap has gained $21 billion just this past month; from $129 to almost $150 billion. As the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by...
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Germany's savings banks, a conservative bastion that holds more than EUR 1trn euros for roughly 50 million Germans, is examining offering a wallet to trade cryptocurrency, Reuters reported. The new product still must be approved and might be offered in 2022, Capital said, adding that the clients would be able to trade directly from their accounts.
A famed American economist predicted the rise of Bitcoin at the end of the 20th century. He noted that the internet and the development of a reliable e-cash will be the catalyst to reduce government interference in the life of citizens. 23 years after his prediction, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies...
An ex-QAnon member has candidly opened up about his experience with the cult and their twisted fantasies fuelled with bizarre and creative lies - and he fears that it’s a doomsday cult that’s about to explode into violence. Most people turn a blind eye to the unbelievable conspiracy...
The year 2021 was marked by several major breakthroughs for cryptocurrencies. For one, new crypto applications like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) gained ground, with sales of these digital assets setting new records at major auction houses. Secondly, Bitcoin made strides towards mainstream acceptance with major websites like Expedia and Microsoft accepting the coin as a means of exchange. Third, in September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender.
Dogecoin is better suited for transactions than Bitcoin, Elon Musk told Time Magazine in a recent interview:. The transaction volume of Bitcoin is low, and the cost per transaction is high. It is, at least, at its base level, is suitable for…a store of value, but, fundamentally, Bitcoin is not a good substitute for transactional currency.
Comments / 0