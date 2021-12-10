OurPassions Stories: Miguel Rodriguez

Perfumer & Flavorist+ [P&F+]: What led you to the flavor industry?. Miguel-Angel Escareno [MAE]: To be honest with you, it was a wonderful coincidence. I was finishing my bachelor’s degree when I applied for an open internship opportunity in Takasago Mexico, back in 2004. As most of you know, back in that time, the flavor and fragrance industry was not popular, almost like a secret industry. I was fascinated with the industry, totally in love. I applied, and luckily, I got accepted and started my internship at Takasago. Eight months later, Takasago Mexico hired me as a flavor library technician with the privilege to attend sensory training. Coming from a biochemical background, seeing the big world of flavors changed my career perspectives. The dream started to become a reality.
Comments / 0