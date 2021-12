The JV team played in a nail biter against Martin Luther H.S. on Tuesday. The Spartans were quick defensively and forced KML to turn the ball over a crazy 12 times in the first half but KML still led 22-21. Like their last game vs. Wauwatosa West the lead changed hands numerous times; KML was up by 2 with :23 left with a Spartan player at the free throw line. He missed both shots but Luther secured the rebound and scored to tie the game. KML’s desperation shot missed and both teams ended up in a tie at the end of regulation to force overtime. In OT KML found themselves down by 4 with 1:12 left but Carson Rau (5 pts.) converted on a layup. The Spartans hit a free throw but Carter Corbin (23 pts.) made a reverse layup to make it a 59-58 game. Unfortunately for the Chargers that’s the way the game finished and KML lost their second game on the young season. Jordan Wagner finished with 15 pts., Landon Hagenow 11 & Sammy Ehlke 5 pts. 7 reb. 4 assists.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 DAYS AGO