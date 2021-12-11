Elizabeth Holmes trial: the key evidence jurors will consider

The future of true crime will not be TikTokked. One hopes not, anyway. Back in late September, as doomed influencer Gabby Petito’s disappearance launched a thousand private investigations, the national fascination with true crime seemed to implode. Instead of offering deeply researched and responsibly reported recaps, a fleet of self-styled Sherlocks dabbled with red-yarn mania. Some of these armchair sleuths ended up helping police efforts, but others spread false narratives—and most were ghoulishly exploitive. A more tasteful, less intrusive direction for the next evolution of true crime, though, is courtroom podcasting, which applies the real-time urgency of Murder TikTok to a trial, rather than an ongoing investigation.

