Tommy Rees: 'I wanted to fight for Notre Dame'

The way things went down with Marcus Freeman being hired by Notre Dame less than a week after Brian Kelly up and vanished it’s becoming more clear just how close the entire coaching staff was to being blown up.

Freeman spoke during his press conference about how close

We know how it all turned out now but how close was Rees to joining Kelly at LSU?

Does Rees think Kelly could have handled things differently in order to talk to his team?

Rees joined The Ryan Russillo Podcast and spilled the beans on how everything went down, just how close he was to being LSU’s offensive coordinator.

“I was all in, the GA (graduate assistant) is single and he was all in, the girlfriend was all in,” Rees said, “I had Zillow’d Baton Rouge!”

Rees eventually compared the Notre Dame situation to feeling like he was in a sense, protecting the Alamo.

“I wanted to fight for Notre Dame” Rees added.

It’s worth listening to the entire interview to hear more about everything that went down after the Stanford game and how Kelly acted in the hours leading up to the decision.

The biggest takeaway to me is how if Rees wasn’t proactive in telling Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick that he needed to meet significantly sooner than Swarbrick planned that all hell could have broken loose.

There is a ton more to take away from here as Rees wasn’t nearly as certain to return to Notre Dame as we may have previously believed.

Take a listen to the interview in full by clicking play below: