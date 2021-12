Hoda Kotb made her return to the Today Show on Monday after taking some time off for a vacation. Upon her return to the morning show, Kotb shared one major thing that she learned about her lifestyle, as she attended a retreat during her time off. The anchor explained that while at this retreat, she went without her phone for 10 days. Now that she's back to her routine, Kotb realized that she was "happier" without her device.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO