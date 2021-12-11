ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid Recap: COL 7 | DET 3

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche start a three-game home stand with a 7-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Avalanche opened the contest with three goals in the first period from J.T. Compher, Andre Burakovsky and Darren Helm. The Red Wings end the first period and start the second period...

