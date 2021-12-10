ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. stock futures, oil rise before U.S. inflation data

By Reuters
kitco.com
 5 days ago

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures indicated a higher Wall Street and oil rallied on Friday ahead of U.S. inflation data, although the mood was wary after a bumper week for many risky assets. World stocks were on course for their best week since March 2021 and...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. producer prices soar as supply bottlenecks persist

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago and supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. The report from the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at more than 1-week low

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling at their lowest in over a week. The combination of the "hawkish, risk-off reaction by markets to the 'hot' producer price index] print," a bearish International Energy Agency report suggesting the global oil market is already flipping to a surplus, and an increased number of governments and major corporations implementing stricter COVID-19 policies all weighed on the energy markets, said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $70.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish since Dec. 6, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Stock Futures#Stocks#Reuters#Omicron#Spx#Msci#European#Stoxx
MarketWatch

Dow books first back-to-back losses in December ahead of Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting

Stocks ended lower for a second straight session Tuesday, ahead of an important meeting of the Federal Reserve and a policy update due Wednesday afternoon. Further evidence of inflation rising helped to spark a fresh bout of selling on the day, after the U.S. government released data on wholesale prices that showed a rise that helped to affirm investors' concern over growing pricing pressures. The producer-price index rose 0.8% in November, above the 0.5% advance forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. And the yield curve, the differential between short-dated and longer-dated Treasurys were flattening, which usually signals that investors are betting on coming economic weakness or even a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 105 points, or 0.3%, to reach 35,546, the S&P 500 index finished down 0.7% to 4,634, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lead losses for the main benchmarks, ending off 1.1% at 15,237. However, the major stock indexes closed off their worst levels of the session. In corporate news, shares of Tesla Inc. were down 0.1%, after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold more shares.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
STOCKS
AFP

US Fed poised to face down inflation dragon

After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food, and the US central bank is poised Wednesday to take a more aggressive stance to quell the threat. Consumer prices saw their biggest jump in nearly four decades in November, producer prices rose sharply last month and retail sales data released Wednesday showed price increases are starting to tamp down spending.
BUSINESS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

U.S. expects Permian oil output to rise to record in December

(Bloomberg) -- Crude production in the Permian Basin is expected to surpass a pre-pandemic high this month as a rebound in the U.S. shale industry fuels activity in its most prolific patch. Supplies from the Basin, which straddles West Texas and New Mexico, is projected to reach 4.96 million barrels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
kitco.com

Stocks fall, dollar rises as Omicron fears, central bank decisions loom

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Global shares fell on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar rose to a near one-week high as investors nervously eyed the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and awaited numerous central bank decisions due this week. Wall Street was lower and U.S. treasuries rose across...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher Ahead of FOMC

Investing.com - U.S. stocks futures were trading slightly higher in early APAC Deals on Wednesday after major benchmark indices retreated during regular trade, with fresh inflation data continuing to show a sharp rise in prices, while Federal Reserve policymakers are expected to announce a more rapid transition away from its easy policies after its meeting later in the session, setting the stage for the first interest rate hike next year.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold retreats over 1% on expectations for early Fed rate hike

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 1% on Tuesday after a jump in U.S. producer prices fuelled expectations for sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,771.76 per ounce by 10:17 a.m. ET (1517 GMT). U.S. gold futures dropped...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold and silver trade marginally lower ahead of the European open

(Kitco News) - After another tough session on Tuesday the gold price trades at $1768/oz, -0.13% lower ahead of the European open. Silver has dipped below $22/oz to trading -0.18% down. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has lost -1% and spot WTI just over half a percent.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold prices stuck in neutral following 0.3% rise in U.S. retail sales

(Kitco News) - The gold market is trying to claw its way into positive territory as U.S. consumers shopped less last month, highlighting a dismal start to the holiday season. U.S. retail sales rose 0.3% last month, following October's revised 1.8% increase according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department, released Wednesday; the data significantly missed expectations as economists were forecasting a 0.8% rise.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy