Horoscopes

Weirton Daily Times
 2 days ago

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 12). In gaming matters, you level up skills and advance your station. Many of your purposes are as far away from the world of competition as can be. To score poetry and soul, love and art would be a reduction of joy and potential. Your expansive mind and...

Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Dec. 12

Today’s Birthday (12/12/21) Write, communicate and connect this year. Disciplined practices lead to satisfying creative results. Shining like a star this winter fuels your physical performance next spring. Summer transitions require thoughtful adaptations that inspire renewed vision, hope and purpose next autumn. Edit and refine for greatest impact. To...
Anchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the Week of December 16

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Key questions for you, beginning now and throughout 2022: 1. What do you need to say, but have not yet said? 2. What is crucial for you to do, but you have not yet done? 3. What dream have you neglected and shouldn't neglect any longer? 4. What sanctuary is essential for you to visit, but you have not yet visited? 5. What "sin" is it important for you to forgive yourself for, but you have not yet forgiven yourself? 6. What promise have you not yet fulfilled, even though it's getting late (but not too late!) to fulfill? 7. What secret have you hidden so well that you have mostly concealed it even from yourself?
rwuhawksherald.com

Who’s your astrological soulmate?

Those that believe in astrology usually utilize their horoscopes to bring insight into a job, mentality and more often than not, a relationship. However, horoscopes and birth charts can be difficult for beginners to understand. So, if you are looking for love, here are my favorite zodiac pairings. First, you...
TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
uwpexponent.com

Zodiac Sign Predictions for December

I’m back! Due to popular demand and the one email that I have received, which, come to think of it, was probably spam, I’m giving another zodiac reading for December. Also, I sent $10 in to the Fortune Tellers of America and now I am certified to give this reading.
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Quad

Zodiac Compatibility

Bracken House – London (CC BY 2.0) by Remko van Dokkum. Wanna know who your soulmate is… based on your zodiac sign?. Disclaimer: if you are currently in love and you don’t see your match, it’s okay — these are just matches that are known to work best by astrology; they aren’t proven to be 100% true.
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, December 2021

The sun is in your sign, Sagittarius, bringing a celebratory atmosphere! You’re feeling revitalized and excited to take on the next year. The sun is a symbol of will, passion, and creativity, and you’re reconnecting with your sense of purpose. You may also be in a nostalgic mood at the...
ohmymag.co.uk

Astrology: This is what your zodiac sign says about the way you sleep

Ever wondered what a Taurus is like when falling asleep? Or perhaps you're interested in knowing a Virgo's bedtime routine? Keep on reading to find out what your zodiac sign says about your sleeping habits. Capricorn, December 21-January 20. Known for being hard workers and stopping at nothing to achieve...
Hypebae

Here's How the Total Solar Eclipse Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

December 4 marks the first and last total solar eclipse of 2021. According to Nebula‘s Western astrologer Yana Yanovich, the upcoming eclipse will mostly be visible in Antarctica but can be partially seen on the southmost territories of Australia, Africa and South America from 12:29 a.m. to 4:37 a.m. EST. “The energy of the eclipse, however, is felt regardless of your geographical location and it will slowly build up the day before the actual event with December 4 carrying the strongest charge,” Yanovich tells us.
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning December 3, 2021. “All my days I have longed equally to travel the right road and to take my own errant path,” wrote Norwegian-Danish novelist Sigrid Undset. I think she succeeded in doing both. She won a Nobel Prize for Literature. Her trilogy about a 14th-century Norwegian woman was translated into 80 languages. I conclude that for her—as well as for you in the coming weeks and months—traveling the right road and taking your own errant path will be the same thing.
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 12/06/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The Mars/Pluto sextile is motivational. It's perfect for training for a marathon, starting a new diet, or beginning a creative project you always dreamed of doing. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Playing it safe never got anyone anywhere. It's time to pull out...
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 6

Although this eclipse season officially culminated with last Saturday’s solar eclipse in Sagittarius, its aftereffects can still be felt this week. The dust is still settling, and you’ll only end up frustrated if you expect the conflict this eclipse stirred up, or the questions it raised, to be resolved already. New stories are still unfolding, and they refuse to be rushed. You can’t force change to come more quickly; you can only keep showing up to do your own small part. You might feel like you’re moving too slowly, but as long as you’re moving at all, then you’re doing exactly what you need to.
themtnear.com

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, in quest for knowledge, invokes the wisdom of Ganesh. The elephant headed deity removes obstacles allowing the fulfillment of Sagittarian intelligence, international rapprochement, thanksgiving and ideals. Scorpio revealed the psychological depth of our inner archaeology, and now the Archer allows us to manifest changes both within and without. Sagittarius...
