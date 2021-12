Despite a two hour and 45-minute delay on Thursday due to heavy fog, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard carried her momentum from Week One through the fifth round of LPGA Q-Series and leads at -23 through 15 holes. Play was suspended at 4:31 p.m. due to darkness with five groups left to finish fifth-round play, and will resume Friday at 7:25 a.m. Even with the stoppage, Roussin-Bouchard kept steady after four rounds in the 60s last week in Mobile, Ala. and has so far posted five birdies to one bogey on No. 15. It was her first bogey since No. 1 in the fourth round on the Crossings Course.

MOBILE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO