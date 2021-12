Sibling rivalry can present a challenge, especially for aspiring professional athletes. But for amateurs Yu-Chiang and Yu-Sang Hou, that’s a thought that has never even crossed their minds. The Hous are both in the field at LPGA Q-Series and both have made it to week two in Dothan Ala., something that was a relief for the younger of the pair, who also goes by Vivian. While they are used to playing together — the sisters are also teammates at the University of Arizona — the pressure of earning LPGA Tour status is a whole other level of stress as they hope to have the opportunity to turn professional after this week at Highland Oaks.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO