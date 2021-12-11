Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals

Not to jinx it, but we’re on a heater. We have excavated out of what had been a very tough season with a run of strong weeks both overall and against the spread. That continued both ways in Week 13, at 11-3 outright and 10-4 vs. the evil betting line. Included was a a fifth straight (!) Upset of the Week bull’s-eye with Seattle beating San Fran. That’s a heck of a run for anybody, anywhere, anytime. We were 3-for-3 in outright upset calls, in fact, also nailing Washington over Vegas and New England over Buffalo. In addition we had a pair of ‘dogs-with-points in covers by the Lions and Steelers. Can we stay on the hotfoot? Unlike the streaking Dolphins, we get no byes, so let’s keep on scorchin’! [Note: Thursday night pick was Steelers (+3 1/2) over @Vikings, 23-20.]

