NFL

Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOL Brian Allen (knee) DB Robert Rochell (chest) OLB Von Miller (personal matter) RB Darrell Henderson (thigh) Did not participant (DNP) CB Byron Murphy Jr. (foot) RB Jonathan Ward (illness) Full participant (FP) OL Kelvin Beachum (rest) OL Rodney...

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals will have major implications across the NFC West and the entire NFC in general. The Rams (9-4) are back in the win column following a three-game losing streak but have already lost once to this Cardinals team this season. In this post, we’ll be making our Rams Week 14 predictions.
Von Miller
Star-Tribune

Week 14 NFL picks: Can the Rams upset the Cardinals?

Not to jinx it, but we’re on a heater. We have excavated out of what had been a very tough season with a run of strong weeks both overall and against the spread. That continued both ways in Week 13, at 11-3 outright and 10-4 vs. the evil betting line. Included was a a fifth straight (!) Upset of the Week bull’s-eye with Seattle beating San Fran. That’s a heck of a run for anybody, anywhere, anytime. We were 3-for-3 in outright upset calls, in fact, also nailing Washington over Vegas and New England over Buffalo. In addition we had a pair of ‘dogs-with-points in covers by the Lions and Steelers. Can we stay on the hotfoot? Unlike the streaking Dolphins, we get no byes, so let’s keep on scorchin’! [Note: Thursday night pick was Steelers (+3 1/2) over @Vikings, 23-20.]
therams.com

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Cardinals in Week 14

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Sunday, Dec. 12 about your Los Angeles Rams. Experts make their predictions for Week 14. Here's a collection of analysts' predictions...
Sporting News

Is Chase Edmonds playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Rams-Cardinals Week 14 Monday Night Football

The last thing fantasy football owners need at this crucial juncture in the season is a "questionable" running back playing on Monday Night Football. However, that's the situation with Chase Edmonds (ankle), who still hasn't been activated from the IR. Chances are, more than a few owners were banking on Edmonds playing in Week 14, so start 'em, sit 'em decisions hang in the balance until we get further updates on his status.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen to stream Cardinals vs. Rams in Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals are on national television in their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. It is a huge game for both teams. The Cardinals won the initial matchup in Week 4 37-20 on the road. If they win Monday night, they clinch a playoff berth and will be one win or one Rams loss over the final four weeks of the season from clinching the division title.
Arizona Cardinals
Football
Sports
playerprofiler.com

Week 14 MNF Showdown: Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals

Advanced stats and analytics will be utilized to identify favorable matchups and players to avoid. The purpose of this article is to paint a picture of how the teams play and matchup with one another in less than 1,000 words. As the season continues, less emphasis will be put on...
The Falcoholic

Rams - Cardinals Monday Night Football open thread for Week 14

You shouldn’t need me to hype you up for this. These are two of the NFC’s likely playoff teams, and the Rams will try to make up ground and show the Cardinals aren’t invincible by winning on Monday Night Football. Use this as your open thread and...
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Rams at Cardinals, Week 14: Monday Night Football Open thread

Rams (8-4) at Cardinals (10-2) The Cardinals could pull 2 games ahead of Tampa Bay for the NFC crown with a victory tonight. Looking at rankings the Rams look like they should take this one they have the 13th ranked offense and #5 defense vs the 19th offense and 3rd defense for the Cardinals. I suspect much of the offensive rank for the Cardinals was adversely affected by Kyler Murray’s ankle. My guess is that ankle is the key to the Cardinals season, and playing a top defense will be a perfect test.
raisingzona.com

3 favorable matchups for the Cardinals vs. the Rams in Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals return home in Week 14 for a pivotal NFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. At 10-2, a win and a season sweep against the Los Angeles Rams will all but guarantee the Arizona Cardinals punch their ticket into the playoffs. A win will also put them in a prime position to snag their first NFC West title since 2015. and just their sixth division championship since 1974.
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Cardinals: How are the two teams different from Week 4?

DL J.J. Watt - Injured reserve. The biggest differences for Arizona between then and now are along the defensive line, where veteran J.J. Watt and 2020 fourth round pick Rashard Lawrence are both now on IR. One replacement there is Jordan Phillips, a relatively high-priced free agent addition in 2020.
Larry Brown Sports

James Conner suffers injury at end of Cardinals’ loss

The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.
NFL

