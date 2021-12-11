ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senior center meals

By Aaron A
Northwest Signal
 2 days ago

Those interested in a meal need to RSVP by 2 p.m. the day before at 419-599-0033. There will be no salad bar. The menu meal is served daily from noon-12:30 p.m. A...

Knox Pages

Knox Learning Center served 150 Thanksgiving meals

MOUNT VERNON -- Staff at the Knox Learning Center prepared and served 150 meals for students, staff and take-outs for students’ families on Nov. 23, the day before the Thanksgiving break. The menu included turkeys provided by Lanning’s Foods, potatoes from Stein Brewing Company and cookies from Baker’s IGA. Walmart...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WGN TV

Dean shares recipe for Chanukah Latkes

Dean Richards shares his recipe for Chanukah Latkes (Potato Pancakes). Potato Latkes (Potato Pancakes) 2 large Russet potatoes (about 1 pound), scrubbed and cut lengthwise into quarters. 1 large onion (8 ounces), peeled and cut into quarters. 2 large eggs. ½ cup all-purpose flour or panko bread crumbs (for extra...
RECIPES
Bristol Press

Plainville Senior Center seeking volunteers for Christmas Day

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center is seeking volunteers to help provide a nice, traditional meal for seniors on Christmas Day. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. at the senior center at 200 East St. Ronda Guberman, assistant director, said that it provides seniors a chance to enjoy company and camaraderie for the holiday.
PLAINVILLE, CT
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Senior Center Serving Lunches on Tuesdays & Thursdays

The Hermiston Senior Center is now serving in-house meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those planning to attend lunch are asked to call 541-567-3582 before 11 a.m. so the cooks will know how many people are coming. The senior center will continue with Meals on Wheels and take-out meals every Tuesday...
HERMISTON, OR
NOLA.com

Homebound seniors get meals delivered for Thanksgiving

Officers with the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office delivered Thanksgiving lunches to members of its Protect Our Precious Seniors program on Nov. 23. The homebound members got lunches of barbecued chicken, rice dressing, green beans and bread pudding prepared by some of the chefs with the Sheriff's Office: Larry Williams, Lennie Valentine, Marshall Carmouche, C.J. Remondet and Denise Lowery. Members also received a gift of a lantern. The project was coordinated by Deputy Ingrid Perrilloux and supported by Marathon.
ADVOCACY
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Millbury Senior Center: Stop by for fun and games

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., we will be hosting a Winter Holiday Party. This will include live holiday music, an ugly holiday sweater contest and games with prizes. Please call us at 508-865-9154 to reserve a lunch and let us know you are coming. Tai Chi. Every...
MILLBURY, MA
Huron Daily Tribune

Senior Services celebrates Christmas with a curbside meal event

This year, Senior Services celebrated Christmas with its center participants during a curbside meal event on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Staff dressed in holiday attire welcomed participants as they drove through and picked up their meals. The kitchen staff prepared over 1,100 meals distributed at Trailside, Sanford and Coleman activity and dining centers, along with Meals on Wheels recipients. Those participating also received a gift bag, which contained a puzzle book, pen, 211 magnet, Christmas card decorated by students from local schools, a 2022 calendar and a bag of fruit from Jack’s Meat Market. Participants also received a gift certificate for a ham or other item of their choice. All gifts made possible by The Midland Area Community Foundation with the support they receive from local area businesses.
ADVOCACY
copykat.com

Cabbage Soup

Cabbage soup is the perfect savory vegetable soup. This recipe for cabbage soup is easy to prepare and makes a perfect warmup for a cold winter day. It’s a great dinner starter and also makes a good light lunch. You are going to love all of the flavors this soup has.
RECIPES
skinnytaste.com

7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (Dec 13-19)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner and a shopping list. Recipes include macros and links to WW recipe builder to get your personal points. It’s my favorite time of year! Holiday parties, friends...
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
thebuzzmagazines.com

Beef Bourguignon

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. This weekend marks the end of eight days of Hanukkah. It’s a little hard to believe, since I am still wiping my fridge clean of sweet potatoes and turkey. Party on.
FOOD & DRINKS
sarabozich.com

Holiday Dinners made easy with MoMo BBQ Co. | GIVEAWAY

Whether you’re looking for whole dinners for the family or Holiday Boxed Meals for a group, MoMo BBQ Co. has you covered this holiday season. Christmas Dinner Specials feature MoMo’s Smoked Turkeys, Smoked Turkey Breasts, or Smoked Cherry Glazed Pit Hams. Whole Dinners include one of the above mains, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, sweet cream corn, green beans and pumpkin and/or apple pie! Sides also are available a la carte.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Stock Up on These Frozen Vegetables for Easy Weeknight Dinners This Winter

Though we're staunch proponents of enjoying fresh, seasonal produce, we're also big fans of frozen vegetables. Whether it's mid-winter and you're craving something green or just want the simplicity of preparing a dinner without hitting up the produce aisle, frozen vegetables are always there, waiting in the freezer, ready to be used. Plus, they are so easy to work into meals: Simply heat and toss into pastas, stir into soups, sauces, dips, and so much more. Here, we're sharing which frozen vegetables we always have on hand and creative and delicious ways to use them.
RECIPES
sauconsource.com

Hellertown Lions Serve Holiday Meals to Seniors (PHOTOS)

Hellertown Lions Club members shared a simple reminder of what the Christmas season is truly all about Sunday, serving up hundreds of free holiday meals to local seniors. The holiday meal distribution has become an annual event in Hellertown, where it is appreciated by many, including the residents of public housing such as Saucon Manor.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Simplemost

Easy Beef And Macaroni Soup Comes Together In Just 35 Minutes

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s one of those days when you get home late from work and the...
RECIPES
Alyssa Atkinson

Easy Winter Meals - Chili, Nachos, and Taco Bowls

Uncomplicated, tasty, nutritious dishes. Healthy Meal IdeasPhoto courtesy of the author. For the majority of my life, I didn’t know how to cook. As a young teen, I lived off of simple foods like cereal, yogurt, and whatever my parents made for dinner.
TODAY.com

Melissa Clark roasts chicken thighs, then uses the leftovers to make soup

'Tis the season for quick and comforting dinners. Roast chicken is just the thing to make to enjoy one night and then turn into soups, sandwiches, potpies, pastas and many more satisfying dishes. Food writer, cookbook author and staff reporter for The New York Times, Melissa Clark is joining TODAY to share one of her go-to make-ahead chicken recipes that can be turned into a second easy dinner. She shows us how to make marinated roast chicken thighs with garlicky yogurt sauce and uses the leftovers to prepare a warming soup with orzo and spinach.
RECIPES

