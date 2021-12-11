Senior center meals

Though we're staunch proponents of enjoying fresh, seasonal produce, we're also big fans of frozen vegetables. Whether it's mid-winter and you're craving something green or just want the simplicity of preparing a dinner without hitting up the produce aisle, frozen vegetables are always there, waiting in the freezer, ready to be used. Plus, they are so easy to work into meals: Simply heat and toss into pastas, stir into soups, sauces, dips, and so much more. Here, we're sharing which frozen vegetables we always have on hand and creative and delicious ways to use them.

